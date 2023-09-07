NFL Sunday Ticket: Having Trouble Getting the Free Trial? Here’s What to Do



By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I read your story about getting a free trial for the NFL Sunday Ticket but it doesn’t show up for me when I try it. What’s the deal?! Is there really a free trial?! — Ken, Philadelphia.

Ken, YouTube yesterday morning posted a page in its NFL Sunday Ticket Help section that says there will be a seven-day free trial for the popular package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games. However, The TV Answer Man has received several e-mails from readers saying they can’t get the free trial. Every time they try, they say there’s no mention of it on either YouTube TV or YouTube Primetime Channels. But here’s the deal, folks. The free trial feature is new so YouTube has been relatively slow in rolling it out. But I tried to enroll in the free trial this morning and it worked so I would suggest trying again today.

However, note there are some rules to the free trial. Google says you can get the free trial when you order the base NFL Sunday Ticket (prices now start at $299) or the Ticket with the NFL RedZone bundle (prices start at $339) on YouTube Primetime Channels or YouTube TV. Current and former NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers on YouTube or YouTube TV are not eligible for this offer. The free trials are not available through your mobile carrier or Internet provider, such as Frontier, Verizon or Wow!. You also can not get a free trial with the purchase of an NFL Sunday Ticket student plan or if you order with a monthly payment plan.

But here’s how to get the free trial on either YouTube TV or YouTube Primetime Channels.

To start your free Sunday Ticket trial if you are an existing YouTube TV subscriber, you need to do the following:

1 From your computer or mobile browser, go to tv.youtube.com sign in with your Google Account.

2. Click your profile picture and then click Settings.

3. Find “NFL Sunday Ticket” and choose whether to bundle it with NFL RedZone, then choose to pay in one payment. NFL Sunday Ticket free trials are not offered with monthly payment plans. If you’re eligible for an NFL Sunday Ticket 7-day free trial, you’ll see it offered here.

4. Proceed to complete your transaction.

To start your free Sunday Ticket trial on YouTube Primetime Channels, you need to do this:

1. From your computer or mobile browser, go to youtube.com.

2. Go to the NFL channel page and then select Get NFL Sunday Ticket. You may be asked to sign in with your Google Account.

3. Choose whether to include NFL RedZone with NFL Sunday Ticket and then choose to pay in one payment. If you’re eligible for an NFL Sunday Ticket 7-day free trial, you’ll see it offered here.

4. Proceed to complete your purchase. this YouTube page for more information.

