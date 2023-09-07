By The TV Answer Man team

TV Answer Man, we want our channels back from Disney! We haven’t had them now for a week on Spectrum and it’s ridiculous!!!! What can we do to stop this madness? I don’t want no $15 credit or anything like that. I want my damn channels back! Is there something a average consumer can do to fight this?! — Monica, Los Angeles.

Monica, Charter’s Spectrum TV a week ago lost 26 Disney-owned channels, including ESPN and ABC affiliates in seven markets, because of a fight over how the channels should be offered and their carriage fees. There are some analysts predicting a long bitter fight before this ends, if it ever does, while some think the two sides will be pressured to settle before month’s end. Either way, as a viewer caught in the middle, it’s particularly frustrating because it feels like you have no power. However, there are some things you can do to register your protest and, perhaps at least in a small way, have some influence over how and when the dispute ends. In fact, here are six things you can do to have a voice in the Spectrum-Disney dispute:

1. Contact Spectrum TV

Start by reaching out to Spectrum TV’s customer service. Express your disappointment and ask for more information about the carriage dispute. While customer service representatives might not have the power to resolve the situation immediately, they can document your concerns and pass them on to higher-ups. The Spectrum TV customer service number is 833-949-0036. At the very least, you can get that $15 credit you referred to.

2. Contact Disney

Reach out to Disney and ESPN, too, as well as your local ABC affiliate if it’s blacked out because of the dispute. Express your disappointment and let them know how much their programming means to you. Sometimes, content providers can also put pressure on the TV service providers to come to a resolution. And the more people they hear from, the more pressure that builds inside the companies.

3. Sign Petitions

Many viewers have successfully used online platforms to create petitions urging TV providers to resolve carriage fights and bring back the removed channels. Websites like Change.org can help you create and share petitions that draw attention to the issue.

4. Social Media Advocacy

Social media platforms are powerful tools for raising awareness and rallying support. Share your frustrations, use relevant hashtags, and tag both the TV provider and the affected channel in your posts. Encourage your followers to join in, spreading the message and putting additional pressure on the providers to address the situation.

5. Contact Regulatory Authorities

Lodge a complaint with the FCC, detailing the impact of the carriage fight on your viewing experience. This can lead to investigations and potential interventions, although don’t get your expectations up that the agency will take aggressive steps to end the dispute. But you never know. If the FCC gets enough letters from complaining viewers, it may at least start an inquiry that could put some pressure on Disney and Charter.

6. Coordinate with Other Viewers

Join online forums, discussion boards, or social media groups dedicated to discussing the issue. Coordinating efforts with fellow viewers can amplify your protest’s impact and draw attention to the carriage fight.

There’s no guarantee that these six methods will work. And to be honest, they probably won’t. Companies make carriage decisions based on complex economic models. But everyone is susceptible to pressure and the more pressure that’s placed on the companies, the more likely they will listen to their customers rather than the accounting department. It’s worth a try and it beats complaining to the wall, right?

