TV Answer Man, I hear that Spectrum is giving us free Peacock because of the Disney blackout. Do you know anything about this? — Robert, Durham, North Carolina.

Robert, Spectrum TV subscribers have been without the 26 Disney-owned channels since last Thursday night due to a carriage dispute. While far from the biggest blackout in TV carriage history, it’s certainly up there as the one getting the most press coverage. With Spectrum TV based in such major media markets as New York and Los Angeles, web sites and newspapers are filled with stories on what each company wants and when the fee fight might end. One of the stories that’s circulating today is that Spectrum is offering its subscribers a free year of Peacock, the NBC-owned streaming service which features such programming as NBC Sunday Night Football (including the NFL’s opening regular season game this Thursday night), Big Ten football and original scripted and non-scripted shows, among others.

Yes, it’s true that Spectrum TV customers can now get a free year of Peacock Premium, the $5.99 a month plan, while Spectrum Internet subscribers can get three months for free. But it’s not because Spectrum is throwing everyone a bone to make up for the lost Disney channels. The free Peacock promotion has been in place for nearly two years, courtesy of NBCUniversal, which runs the streaming service for Comcast. The offer is valid until December 7, 2023. It’s a great deal but it has nothing to do with the Disney carriage fight. If you’re interested, you can sign up here.

Robert, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe.

