Peacock just added 162 new movies to its subscription Video on Demand service. Here are the five best, in our humble opinion, and in no particular order:

The Birds (1963)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock, The Birds explores the seemingly inexplicable phenomenon of birds turning against humanity in a small coastal town, creating an atmosphere of unrelenting tension and dread. Hitchcock’s masterful direction and the outstanding performances, particularly by Tippi Hedren and Rod Taylor, make The Birds a haunting and unforgettable cinematic experience.

Psycho (1960)

Also directed by Alfred Hitchcock, Psycho is a timeless masterpiece of suspense and psychological thriller cinema that continues to captivate audiences decades after its release. With its iconic shower scene, brilliant cinematography, and a hauntingly memorable score by Bernard Herrmann, the film skillfully explores the depths of human psychosis and obsession. Anthony Perkins delivers an unforgettable performance as Norman Bates, a character whose complexity and ambiguity make him one of cinema’s most enduring villains.

Get Out (2017)

Get Out is an exceptionally gripping and thought-provoking horror film that masterfully combines suspense, social commentary, and psychological tension. Jordan Peele’s directorial debut brilliantly explores themes of race, identity, and privilege within the context of a thrilling and mysterious plot. The film’s sharp writing, exceptional performances, and meticulously crafted suspense keep the audience on the edge of their seats while encouraging a deeper examination of the complex issues it raises.

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix, directed by the Wachowskis and released in 1999, is a groundbreaking sci-fi masterpiece. Keanu Reeves delivers a memorable performance as Neo, a computer hacker who discovers that the world he knows is a simulated reality controlled by sentient machines. The film’s thought-provoking exploration of the blurred lines between reality and illusion, combined with its iconic action sequences and philosophical undertones, make it a timeless classic in the science fiction genre.

United 93 (2006)

United 93 is a harrowing and deeply affecting cinematic experience that pays respectful homage to the tragic events of September 11, 2001. Directed with unwavering realism by Paul Greengrass, the film reconstructs the final moments of United Airlines Flight 93, the heroic passengers, and crew who fought back against the terrorists, ultimately preventing further devastation. With its documentary-like style, intense performances, and meticulous attention to detail, United 93 delivers a gripping and emotionally charged portrayal of a pivotal moment in American history.

Here is the complete list of new movies that were just added to Peacock:

