

By Phillip Swann

TV Answer Man, thank you for your coverage of the Spectrum and Disney fight. It has been very helpful to us. Can you answer this? We were told that Vidgo has a good deal now that could be good for us during the blackout. Do you know anything about Vidgo? Is that a legal business? We’ve never heard of them. — Jane and Dan, Birmingham, Alabama.

Jane and Dan, Spectrum TV subscribers today are still without 26 Disney-owned channels, including ESPN, and ABC in seven markets, due to a carriage battle between the companies. On Friday, I reported that Sling TV could be a short-term solution since the live streaming service has a base package that includes ESPN and other Disney channels for $20 for the first month. And Charter yesterday unveiled a special promotion with Fubo which enables Spectrum TV subscribers to subscribe to that live streamer for up to 30 percent off for the first two months. The lowest Fubo price would still be $56.24, more than Sling, but it’s another option.

But there is yet another streamer vying for the disaffected Spectrum TV audience. Vidgo, which is a legal streaming service, but perhaps a less well known one, has introduced a promotion that calls for every Vidgo plan to be available for $20 for the first month. That includes the streamer’s Premium plan, which has more than 150 channels and normally costs $84.99 a month. Vidgo carries ESPN and other Disney nets such as The Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD and so on. The service also says it has ABC but we couldn’t find any way to check if the affiliate in your area is available. You can learn more about Vidgo’s channel lineup here. The service is available on numerous devices including Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV.

Jane and Dan, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

