TV Answer Man, I am angry that we can’t watch ESPN anymore. Will Spectrum at least give us a credit for not having our channels? — Gene, Raleigh, North Carolina.

Gene, you are not alone. Spectrum TV customers are lining up on social media to express their anger over losing the 26 Disney channels since Thursday night due to the carriage dispute between the companies. The departure of ESPN, and ABC affiliates in seven markets, seems to sting the most but we’ve received complaints about multiple Disney networks not being available.

Spectrum, which is owned by Charter, over the weekend sent an e-mail to customers offering them a 25-30 percent discount on the Fubo live streaming service which carries ESPN and the Disney channels. But what if you don’t want to subscribe to a new service? Is Spectrum offering a rebate for the missing channels? Some subscribers say yes. They are claiming in social media posts that when they call to Spectrum to complain, they are being offering a monthly credit up to $15 with some getting a $10 credit.

To those of you with Spectrum cable. I called about not having ESPN, etc. because of Disney withholding their channels while in negotiations with Spectrum. I was given a $15 credit on next months bill. Call Spectrum and complain about these missing channels and get your credit!! pic.twitter.com/HzInadR9jM — Brian Whitman (@bwhitmanMA) September 4, 2023

@GetSpectrum I contacted customer service an hour ago and they provided me with a $15 credit for the missing disney channels, but the only thing that's missing is putting the channels back on spectrum — Jose Torres (@jtorres7201) September 4, 2023

When the blackout began on Thursday, Charter officials said they would address whether to offer credits at a future date if the dispute prolonged. We have asked a Charter spokesman today whether the company is now providing credits and will report back here if we get more information. But it would appear that to get a credit now, you would have to call Spectrum TV to complain. There is not an official company policy to provide credits to all subscribers.

Gene, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

