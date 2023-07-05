

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, any word on when DIRECTV Stream will add the NFL Network? And which package do you need to get it? — Penny, Tampa, Florida.

Penny, DIRECTV announced last week that it signed a multi-year agreement with the National Football League to carry the NFL RedZone channel on both the satellite service and DIRECTV Stream. The deal also calls for DIRECTV Stream to carry the NFL Network for the first time since 2019 when it lost the channel in a carriage dispute.

Of course, the NFL RedZone channel won’t be added until the first Sunday of the NFL regular season in September. But what about the NFL Network? The league’s official channel for live games, studio shows and documentaries is live 24/7 year round.

The channel is supposed to be in the Sports Pack, a $14.99 add-on package that was made available to DIRECTV Stream customers last week. However, a DIRECTV spokesman told the TV Answer Man last week that DIRECTV Stream wouldn’t begin carrying the NFL Network until August.

But hold on. The DIRECTV streaming service yesterday posted a display graphic on channel 212 that says the NFL Network will be added by July 17, which is at least two weeks earlier. Good news for football fans.

We have asked DIRECTV for an update on which programming packages will include the NFL Network in addition to the Sports Pack and will update this article when we get more information.

Until then, happy viewing and stay safe!

