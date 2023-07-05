

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, we have lost our Fox station on DIRECTV here in Kansas City. Is there any way to get a refund for the missing channel? — Brenda, Kansas City.

Brenda, DIRECTV on Sunday night lost 159 Nexstar-owned local network affiliates due to a fee fight between the companies.

Nexstar has local stations in such large markets as Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Kansas City, Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and Denver. The broadcaster’s web site says its local stations reach 115 markets representing 63 percent of all U.S. TV households. To see a list of the Nexstar stations, click here.

As we noted in this article on Monday, the blackout has triggered a strong negative reaction among DIRECTV subscribers. But there is some good news. On DIRECTV’s TV Promise page, the company says you can get a ‘one-time’ credit of $10 for the missing channel(s).

“We’ll keep working to bring your station(s) back and do all we can to help keep you connected, offer temporary bill credits and try to make up in some small manner for this very large inconvenience. We appreciate your loyalty and thank you for being a DIRECTV customer,” the site states. “To thank you for your patience, until the situation is resolved, we’re offering you a one-time credit of $10.”

You can apply for your rebate by signing in to your account at the DIRECTV TV Promise page. If you’re a DIRECTV satellite or U-verse customer, go to this page. If you’re a DIRECTV Stream subscriber, go to this one.

Brenda, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

