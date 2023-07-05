

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

Looking for a cheap way to watch some premium programming? Amazon Prime is now offering Starz, Cinemax, MGM+ and several other premium channels for just 99 cents a month each for the first two months as part of an early Prime Day sale. (Amazon link is an Amazon affiliate link; this site receives a small percentage of sales from Amazon links.)

The 99 cents offer, which is good through July 12, also includes BritBox, Vix, Noggin, Acorn TV, PBS Kids, Lifetime Movie Club, Allblk, ScreenPix and A&E Crime Central, among others.

In addition, Amazon is selling the Paramount+ with Showtime plan for $5.99 a month for the first two months, a 50 percent discount, and AMC+ for $4.49 a month for the first two months, also reduced by 50 percent.

After the two months are over, prices for the eligible channels will return to their normal rates unless you cancel. However, you can save as much as $18 by subscribing now. (For instance, Cinemax normally costs $9.99 a month. The 99 cents deal would save you $9 in each of the first two months. Paramount+ with Showtime normally costs $11.99 a month. Paying $5.99 a month for the first two months will save you $12.)

Amazon will hold its annual Prime Day sale, a two-day event, on July 11 and 12.

To learn more about the Amazon 99 cent deal on premium channels, click here.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using the Amazon.com links on this page. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...