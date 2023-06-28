

Peacock next month (July 2023) plans to add more than 500 new shows, movies and sporting events to its streaming lineup. Here are the five most interesting in my humble opinion.

MLB Baseball

Peacock has the exclusive rights to Sunday morning Major League Baseball games throughout the season. July’s games start July 9 with the Texas Rangers visiting the Washington Nationals at 12 p.m. ET. The Peacock broadcasts, which are produced by NBC Sports, do a great job of capturing the feel of being at a game. If you’re a baseball fan, pull up a chair some Sunday morning and stream in. You won’t regret it.

MLB Futures Game

And speaking of baseball, Peacock will have the exclusive TV rights to this year’s MLB Futures Game which showcase the best minor league players in the game. The broadcast, which will be Saturday, July 8, at 7 p.m. ET, will come from Seattle’s T-Mobile Park, the home of the 2023 MLB All-Star Game on July 11. To see the roster for the MLB Futures Game, click here.

FIFA Women’s World Cup (Spanish)

Starting July 20, Peacock will stream every game in this year’s women’s FIFA World Cup soccer tournament from New Zealand and Australia. Okay, it will be in Spanish but at least you won’t need to subscribe to a pay TV service to get the English broadcasts from Fox.

Myth of the Zodiac Killer

The identity of the serial killer who terrified Northern California residents in the late 1960s has never been discovered. This new Peacock documentary has a different take on the why: What if the killer didn’t exist, meaning there were multiple murderers, not one? What if the media hyped the crimes from reality to mythology? Sounds intriguing.

Twisted Metal

This comedy/adventure adaptation of the same-name video game stars Anthony Mackie as John Doe, a milkman with amnesia who must deliver a mysterious package in a desolate, apocalyptic wasteland. (And you thought you had a rough day.) The 10-episode Peacock original series debuts July 27.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming to Peacock in July 2023. (Asterisk denote exclusive to Peacock).

July 1

Air Force One, 1997

American Gangster, 2007*

American Pie, 1999*

American Pie 2, 2001*

American Wedding, 2003*

American Reunion, 2012*

American Psycho, 2000*

American Psycho 2, 2002*

Angel of Christmas, 2015 (Hallmark)

Angels & Demons, 2009*

Apollo 13, 1995

Away & Back, 2015 (Hallmark)

Baby Mama, 2008

Billy Elliot, 2000

Blue Crush, 2002

Blue Crush 2, 2011

The Burbs, 1989

Christmas Festival of Ice, 2017 (Hallmark)

A Christmas Melody, 2015 (Hallmark)

The Christmas Parade, 2014 (Hallmark)

The Christmas Spirit, 2013 (Hallmark)

The Christmas Train (Hallmark)

Christmas with Tucker, 2013 (Hallmark)

Couples Retreat, 2009

Cowboys & Aliens, 2011

The Da Vinci Code, 2006*

The Day After Tomorrow, 2004

Debbie Macomber’s Mr. Miracle, 2014 (Hallmark)

Do The Right Thing, 1989

Downtown Abbey, 2019

Engaging Father Christmas, 2017 (Hallmark)

Finding Father Christmas, 2016 (Hallmark)

For The Love of the Game, 1999

Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008

Half Baked, 1998

Hellboy II: The Golden Army, 2008

Here Comes The Boom, 2012

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, 2021*

Hollow Man, 2000*

Horizon Line, 2020*

The Hunger Games, 2012

Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013

Hunger Games: The Mocking Jay Part 1, 2014

Hunger Games: The Mocking Jay Part 2, 2015

Inferno, 2016*

Inside Man, 2006

Jaws, 1975*

Jaws 2, 1978*

Jaws 3-D, 1983*

Jaws: The Revenge, 1987*

Jumping The Broom, 2011*

Karen Kingsbury’s The Bridge, 2015 (Hallmark)

Larry Crowne, 2011

The Last Airbender, 2010

Lone Survivor, 2013*

A Majestic Christmas, 2018 (Hallmark)

Mama, 2013

Mamma Mia!, 2008

Marrying Father Christmas, 2018 (Hallmark

Meet Joe Black, 1998

Meet the Parents, 2000

Meet the Fockers, 2004

Little Fockers, 2010

Love at First Bark, 2017 (Hallmark)

Mystery Men, 1999

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, 2016*

A Nutcracker Christmas, 2016 (Hallmark)

Reality Bites, 1994

Role Models, 2008

A Rose for Christmas, 2017 (Hallmark)

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Lost Without You, 2016 (Hallmark)

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: One in a Million, 2016 (Hallmark)

A Song for Christmas, 2017 (Hallmark)

The Terminal, 2004

That Awkward Moment, 2014*

This Is 40, 2012

The Turning, 2020*

Van Helsing, 2004

Waterworld, 1995

Wimbledon, 2004

Woody Woodpecker, 2018

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series – Stephen Foster Stakes

DP World Tour – Betfred British Masters – Round 3

IndyCar – Qualifying & Practice 2 – Mid-Ohio*

PGA TOUR – Rocket Mortgage Classic – Round 3

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Super Motocross Race Day Live – Round 22 World Champs – RedBud*

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Tour de France

USA Swimming – Phillips 66 National Championships – Day 5*

U.S. Senior Open*

USFL Championship Game

WWE Money in the Bank*

July 2

Diamond League Track & Field – Wanda Diamond League – Stockholm*

IndyCar – Final Warm Up & Race – Mid-Ohio*

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles*

NASCAR Cup Series Race – Chicago, IL

The Outfit, 2022*

PGA TOUR – Rocket Mortgage Classic – Final Round

Tour de France

U.S. Senior Open – Final Round*

July 3

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Tour de France

July 4

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Live From The U.S. Women’s Open

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Tour de France

The Weakest Link, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

July 5

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Live From The U.S. Women’s Open

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Tour de France

July 6

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Big D, Season 1, New Episode (USA)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Hart to Heart, Season 3, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)*

Kevin Hart: Reality Check, 2023 (Peacock Original)*

LA Fire & Rescue, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Live From The U.S. Women’s Open

LPGA Tour – U.S. Women’s Open – Round 1*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR – John Deere Classic – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Temptation Island, Season 5, New Episode (USA)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Tour de France

July 7

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Live From The U.S. Women’s Open

LPGA Tour – U.S. Women’s Open – Round 2*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR – John Deere Classic – Round 2

Project Runway, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Tour de France

Track & Field – Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships – Day 1

July 8

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

IMSA – CTMP #1 – VP Racing SportsCar Challenge

IMSA – WeatherTech Qualifying & Michelin Pilot Challenge

Live From The U.S. Women’s Open

LPGA Tour – U.S. Women’s Open – Featured Group – Round 3*

Meet the Press Reports, Season 6, New Episode (NBC News)

MLB All-Star Futures Game*

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)++

PGA TOUR – Golf John Deere Classic – Round 3

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Super Motocross Race Day Live – Round 23 SMX World Champs – Southwick*

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Tour de France

Track & Field – Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships – Day 2

World Para Track & Field Championships

July 9

IMSA – Chevrolet Grand Prix

IMSA – CTMP #2 – VP Racing SportsCar Challenge

Live From The U.S. Women’s Open

LPGA Tour – U.S. Women’s Open – Final Round*

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Texas Rangers at Washington Nationals*

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)++

PGA TOUR – John Deere Classic – Final Round

Tour de France

Track & Field – Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships – Day 3

U.S. Women’s National Team Soccer International Friendly– USA vs. Wales (Friendly)

July 10

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, Season 1, New Episodes (Bravo)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)

Siegfried & Roy: The Original Tiger Kings, New Episode (Reelz)++

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

To End All War: Oppenheimer and the Atomic Bomb (MSNBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

July 11

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episodes (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

Myth of the Zodiac Killer, Limited Series, All 2 Episodes, (Peacock Original)*

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17a, New Episode (Oxygen)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Tour de France

The Wall, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

July 12

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Firestarter, 2022*

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge Best Builds, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

Odd Mom Out, Season 3, Episodes 1-10

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Tour de France

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

July 13

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Big D, Season 1, New Episode (USA)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Hart to Heart, Season 3, Episodes 3-4 (Peacock Original)*

LPGA Tour – Dana Open – Round 1*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR – Barbasol Championship – Round 1

PGA TOUR Champions – Kaulig Companies Championship – Round 1

PGA TOUR – Genesis Scottish Open – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Temptation Island, Season 5, New Episode (USA)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Tour de France

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)



July 14

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

American Century Golf Championship – Round 1

The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

FINA World Swimming Championships – 10km Women

FINA World Swimming Championships – 10m Platform Synchro Mixed

IndyCar – Practice 1 – Toronto, Canada*

Los Miserables, Season 1, New Episodes (Telemundo)

LPGA Tour – Dana Open – Round 2*

Meet the Press Reports, Season 6, New Episode (NBC News)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR – Barbasol Championship – Round 2

PGA TOUR Champions – Kaulig Companies Championship – Round 2

PGA TOUR – Genesis Scottish Open – Round 2

Project Runway, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Tour de France

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)July 15

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

American Century Golf Championship – Round 2

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish)

FINA World Swimming Championships – 1m Springboard Women

FINA World Swimming Championships – 3m Springboard Synchro Men

FINA World Swimming Championships – 10km Men

IndyCar – Practice 2 & Qualifying – Toronto, Canada*

LPGA Tour – Dana Open – Round 3*

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz) ++

On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz) ++

PGA TOUR Champions – Kaulig Companies Championship – Round 3

PGA TOUR – Barbasol Championship – Round 3

PGA TOUR – Golf Genesis Scottish Open – Round 3

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Super Motocross Race Day Live – Round 24 SMX World Champs – Spring Creek

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Tour de FranceJuly 16

American Century Golf Championship – Final Round

Chasing Gold: Paris, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Diamond League T&F – Silesia (Poland)

FINA World Swimming Championships – 1m Springboard Men

FINA World Swimming Championships – 10m Platform Synchro Women

IndyCar – Final Warm-Up & Race – Toronto, Canada*

Kick-Ass 2, 2013

LPGA Tour – Dana Open – Final Round*

MLB Sunday Leadoff – San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates*

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz) ++

On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz) ++

PGA TOUR – Barbasol Championship – Final Round

PGA TOUR Champions – Kaulig Companies Championship – Final Round

PGA TOUR – Genesis Scottish Open – Final Round

Riddick, 2013

Tour de France

You Won’t Be Alone, 2022*July 17

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

FINA World Swimming Championships – 3m Springboard Synchronized Women’s Event*

FINA World Swimming Championships – 10m Platform Synchronized Men’s Event*

Live From The Golf Open

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Twilight, 2008

The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2010

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)July 18

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Accident, Suicide, or Murder, Season 4, New Episodes (Oxygen)

Below Deck: Deck Down Under, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episodes (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

FINA World Swimming Championships – 3m/10m Team Event*

Live From The Golf Open

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17a, New Episode (Oxygen)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Tour de France

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

The Weakest Link, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)July 19

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

FINA World Swimming Championships – 10m Platform Women’s Event*

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge Best Builds, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Live From The Golf Open

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)*

LPGA Tour – Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational – Round 1

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Tour de France

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)July 20

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Big D, Season 1, New Episode (USA)

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

FINA World Swimming Championships – 3m Springboard Men’s Event*

FINA World Swimming Championships – Duet Freestyle Event*

Hart to Heart, Season 3, Episodes 5-6 (Peacock Original)*

IMSA – FCP Euro Northeast Grand Prix

Live From The Golf Open

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*

LPGA Tour – Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational – Round 2

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

The Open Golf Championship – 151st Open Championship Featured Group & Holes – Round 1*

PGA TOUR – Barracuda Championships – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Temptation Island, Season 5, New Episode (USA)

Tour de France

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)July 21

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episodes (NBC)

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

FINA World Swimming Championships – 3 Springboard Women’s Event*

FINA World Swimming Championships – Team Freestyle Event*

IndyCar – Practice – Iowa*

Live From The Golf Open

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*

LPGA Tour – Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational – Round 3

The Open Golf Championship – 151st Open Championship Featured Group & Holes – Round 2*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR – Barracuda Championship – Round 2

Project Runway, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Tour de France

Track & Field – Wanda Diamond League – Monaco

Voyagers, 2021*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)July 22

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Breeders Cup Challenge Horseracing – Haskell Stakes

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish)

FINA World Swimming Championships – 3m Springboard Synchro Mixed

FINA World Swimming Championships – 10m Platform Men’s Event*

FINA World Swimming Championships – Preliminaries Day 1*

IMSA – Lime Rock – VP Racing Sports Car Challenge

IMSA – Lime Rock – WeatherTech Qualifying

A Lifelong Love, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Live From The Golf Open

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz) ++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz) ++

The Open Golf Championship – 151st Open Championship Featured Group & Holes – Round 3*

PGA TOUR – Barracuda Championship – Round 3

Premier League Summer Series – Chelsea v. Brighton & Hove Albion*

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Super Motocross World Champs & Race Day Live – Washougal*

Tour de FranceJuly 23

Ambulance, 2022*

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish)

Diamond League T&F – Wanda Diamond League – London*

FINA World Swimming Championships – Finals Day 1*

FINA World Swimming Championships – Preliminaries Day 2

Live From The Golf Open

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*

MLB Sunday Leadoff – San Diego Padres at Detroit Tigers*

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz) ++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz) ++

The Open Golf Championship – 151st Open Championship Featured Group & Holes – Final Round*

PGA TOUR – Barracuda Championship – Final Round

Premier League Summer Series – Fulham v. Brentford

Premier League Summer Series – Newcastle United v. Aston Villa

Tour de France

Tour de France Femmes avec SwiftJuly 24

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

FINA World Swimming Championships – Finals Day 2*

FINA World Swimming Championships – Preliminaries Day 3*

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Tour de France Femmes avec Swift

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)July 25

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck: Deck Down Under, Season 2, New Episodes (Bravo)

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

FINA World Swimming Championships – Finals Day 3*

FINA World Swimming Championships – Preliminaries Day 4

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17a, New Episode (Oxygen)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Tour de France Femmes avec Swift

The Wall, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)July 26

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

FINA World Swimming Championships – Finals Day 4*

FINA World Swimming Championships – Preliminaries Day 5*

FINA World Swimming Championships – Women’s Water Polo – Semifinals 1 & 2*

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge Best Builds, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

Premier League Summer Series – Brentford v. Brighton & Hove Albion

Premier League Summer Series – Chelsea v. Newcastle

Premier League Summer Series – Fulham v. Aston Villa

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Tour de France Femmes avec Swift

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)July 27

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Amundi Evian Golf Championship – Round 1

The Big D, Season 1, New Episode (USA)

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish)

The Croods: Family Trees, Season 7, Episodes 1-6

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

FINA World Swimming Championships – Finals Day 5*

FINA World Swimming Championships – Men’s Water Polo – Semifinals 1 & 2*

FINA World Swimming Championships – Preliminaries Day 6*

Hart to Heart, Season 3, Episodes 7-8 (Peacock Original)*

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR – 3M Open – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Senior Open Championship – Round 1

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Temptation Island, Season 5, New Episode (USA)

Tour de France Femmes avec Swift

Twisted Metal, Season 1, Episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)July 28

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Amundi Evian Golf Championship – Round 2

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

FINA World Swimming Championships – Finals Day 6*

FINA World Swimming Championships – Preliminaries Day 7*

FINA World Swimming Championships – Women’s Water Polo Final

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR – 3M Open – Round 2

Premier League Summer Series – Brighton & Hove Albion v. Newcastle

Project Runway, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Project Runway: After Show, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Senior Open Championship – Round 2

Tour de France Femmes avec Swift

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)July 29

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Amundi Evian Golf Championship – Round 3

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish)

FINA World Swimming Championships – Finals Day 7*

FINA World Swimming Championships – Men’s Water Polo Final

FINA World Swimming Championships – Preliminaries Day 8*

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)*

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz) ++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz) ++

PGA TOUR – 3M Open – Round 3

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Senior Open Championship – Round 3

Tour de France Femmes avec Swift​​​​​​July 30

Aloha Heart, 2023 (Hallmark)+

The Amundi Evian Golf Championship – Final Round

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish)

FINA World Swimming Championships – Finals Day 8

IMSA – Road America #1 – Lamborghini Super Trofeo

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)*

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz) ++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz) ++

PGA TOUR – 3M Open – Final Round

Premier League Summer Series – Aston Villa v. Brentford

Premier League Summer Series – Chelsea v. Fulham

Senior Open Championship – Final Round

Tour de France Femmes avec Swift

When Calls the Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)++

WWE NXT The Great American Bash*July 31

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)*

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

World Para Swimming Championships

