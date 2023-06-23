

Fubo, the multi-channel, live streaming service, has added the Seattle Mariners to its list of MLB marketing partners, which means that Mariners fans will soon see some Fubo branding around T-Mobile Park.

The live streamer, which is marketing that it’s a ‘sports-first service, earlier announced similar partnerships with the St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Red Sox and the Cleveland Guardians. In all four agreements, fans in the respective markets are eligible for a 14-day free trial to Fubo which normally offers a seven-day free trial. In addition, season ticket holders will receive an e-mail inviting them to get a 30-day free trial.

Mariners fans can learn more about how to redeem their extended free trial here.

Fubo carries the Root Sports regional sports network, the regional TV home of the Seattle Mariners, as well as Bally Sports Midwest for the St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Great Lakes channel, the regional TV home of the Guardians, and NESN, the regional TV home of the Boston Red Sox.

“Fubo is further connecting with baseball fans through direct partnerships with several MLB clubs, and we are proud to add the Seattle Mariners to this growing list,” said Yale Wang, senior vice president of marketing for Fubo. “We’re looking forward to engaging with Seattle Mariners fans this season both at T-Mobile Park and as they watch Mariners live on Fubo.”

““We are proud to partner with Fubo and provide our fans with even more opportunities to engage with Mariners baseball,” added Chris Voigt, senior vice president of corporate partnerships for the Seattle Mariners. “Fubo’s extensive baseball coverage ensures our fans don’t miss a pitch this season.”

In addition to Bally Sports, Root Sports and NESN, Fubo carries local broadcast networks and national sports networks (ESPN and FS1) as well as MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone and MLB.TV.

