Hulu, the subscription Video on Demand service, is scheduled to remove 73 movies on Friday, June 30, just one week from today. Here are five you might want to catch before they leave.

* American Psycho

The 2000 satirical horror film about a Wall Street broker (Christian Bale) who moonlights as a serial killer is not for all tastes. But if you get the joke, you’ll love this send-up of the young cold mercenaries who sometimes inhabit Manhattan’s financial district. Bale is flawless in the lead and the outstanding supporting cast includes Chloe Sevigny, Reese Witherspoon, Jared Leto and Willem Dafoe.

* Bridesmaids

The 2011 film stars Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live) at the peak of her zany powers as a single woman in her 30s who turns an upcoming wedding into a series of comic misadventures. The flawless supporting cast includes Jon Hamm, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, Ellie Kemper, and for fans still nostalgic for 1970s indie films, the great Jill Clayburgh. (By the way, Netflix will add Bridesmaids on July 1.)

* Glory

Starring Denzel Washington and Matthew Broderick, Glory tells the story of the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry, one of the first African American regiments to fight in the Civil War. This inspiring film explores the bravery, sacrifice, and discrimination faced by these soldiers on the battlefield and it’s a star turn for Denzel whose charismatic performance is a sign of what’s to come for the next three decades.

* Lincoln

The Steven Spielberg-directed 2012 bio film stars Daniel Day-Lewis as our 16th president. The movie gets a bit maudlin at times, but it’s a must-see for Day-Lewis’ channeling of the man who guided us during the most critical time in our nation’s history. There may not be a better living actor than DDL and Lincoln is the perfect showcase for his unique talents. Watch this film and you’ll think Lincoln is still alive.

* High Fidelity

The 2000 comedy/romance film stars John Cusack as a record store clerk who recalls his past romances while categorizing pretty much everything in his life. Cusack is charming and the supporting cast is overflowing with fun turns from Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jack Black, Joan Cusack (John’s sis), Lisa Bonet, Lili Taylor, Tim Robbins and Sara Gilbert. There’s even a Bruce Springsteen cameo.

Here is the complete list of movies that will be removed from Hulu on June 30:

The ABCs Of Death (2012)

The ABCs Of Death 2 (2014)

Adam (2009)

American Psycho (2000)

Anonymous (2011)

Armored (2009)

Baby Mama (2008)

Bad Milo! (2013)

Because Of Winn-Dixie (2005)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Boys on the Side (1995)

Bridesmaids (2011)

The Brothers (2001)

CHiPS (2017)

Clash Of The Titans (2010)

Copycat (1995)

Courage Under Fire (1996)

Date Night (2010)

The Diary of a Teenage Girl (2015)

Dredd (2012)

The Fan (1996)

Father of the Bride (1991)

Father Of The Bride Part II (1995)

The Forgotten (2004)

Glee the 3D Concert Movie (2011)

Glory (1989)

Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

Haywire (2012)

High Fidelity (2000)

Hitman (2007)

Honeymoon (2014)

Horrible Bosses (2011)

I Saw The Devil (2010)

It (2017)

Jack And Diane (2012)

Joe Somebody (2001)

John Tucker Must Die (2006)

The Lady in the Van (2016)

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

Lincoln (2012)

Made in America (1993)

Marrowbone (2017)

Mission To Mars (2000)

Moulin Rouge! (2001)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011)

The Negotiator (1998)

Prom Night (2008)

Prometheus (2011)

The Proposal (2009)

Que Pena Tu Vida (2016)

Rampage (2018)

Revenge of the Nerds (1984)

Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise (1987)

Righteous Kill (2008)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

Runaway Jury (2003)

Satanic (2016)

The Secret Life of Bees (2008)

Selena (1997)

Sixteen Candles (1984)

Splinter (2008)

Te Presento A Laura (2010)

Think Like a Man (2012)

Tyrel (2018)

V/H/S (2012)

V/H/S 2 (2013)

V/H/S: Viral (2014)

Vanishing On 7th Street (2010)

We Own the Night (2007)

The Wife (2018)

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)

XX (2017)

