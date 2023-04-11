

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

CBS Sports today launched the CBS Sports Golazo Network, a free, 24-hour digital network that’s available as an app on connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.

The channel will provide coverage of domestic and international soccer matches including select live games involving the UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, Serie A, NWSL, Concacaf national team competitions, Barclays Women’s Super League, Campeonato Brasileirão Série A, Scottish Professional Football League, Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol and the AFC Champions League.

As part of the UEFA Champions League coverage, the Golazo Network will provide exclusive pre- and post-match shows and same-day match repeats.

The channel will be anchored weekdays from 7:00-9:00 a.m. ET by a panel show called Morning Footy with commentary from former U.S. men’s national team player Charlie Davies, analyst Nico Cantor and “The Cooligans” soccer personality and comedian Alexis Guerreros.

In addition, the Golazo Network will feature live matches, pre- and post-match breakdowns, magazine shows, films from Paramount+’s Stories From the Beautiful Game soccer documentary collection and original programming.

“The launch of the CBS Sports Golazo Network demonstrates the continued evolution of our industry-leading soccer coverage as we build on the incredible momentum we have created the past three years delivering authentic, informative, engaging and entertaining content across multiple platforms,” said Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports. “Led by our best-in-class studio shows and announcers, more than 2,400 live soccer matches a year and now a dedicated soccer streaming network, CBS Sports is the ultimate destination for soccer fans.”

The channel’s lineup of announcers will include Serie A analysts Marco Messina, Poppy Miller, Mike Grella, Matteo Bonetti, Aaron West and Fabrizio Romano. CBS Sports rules analyst Christina Unkel, and the UEFA Champions League Today studio team, Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards and Guillem Balagué, will appear on the Golazo Network throughout the year.

