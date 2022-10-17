Dish has revealed at its web site that it will raise prices on most programming packages by $5 a month, effective November 17, 2022.

The satcaster blamed rising programming acquisition costs for the increase, the same reason it (and other pay TV providers) has offered for years. The satcaster also cited new service and technology improvements, although it did not specify what they are.

Dish last raised prices in November of last year when it also hiked most programming packages by $5 a month.

“At DISH, we continue to invest in your service and technology to make improvements and provide you with the best TV viewing experience at the best value,” the company stated. “However, the price that we pay for programming continues to rise. In fact, the fastest growing cost we and all other TV providers have is driven by the cost we pay the programmers. We will continue to work hard for fair deals with these programmers to keep channel costs and the price you pay as low as possible. Unfortunately, you may have observed some channel interruptions because of this. Due to these rising costs, we will be increasing the cost of our package offerings beginning 11/17/22.”

While Dish, like most pay TV distributors, has raised its prices annually for several years, the company did increase its program acquisition costs this month when it settled a carriage dispute with Disney for its 17 channels, including ESPN.

The new price hike covers the following packages. The new monthly price, which will be effective November 17, is to the right of the plan name:

Welcome Pack $49.99 — $5 increase Smart Pack $55.99 — $5 increase Flex Pack $57.99 — $5 increase DISH America $72.99 — $5 increase America’s Top 120 $87.99 — $5 increase America’s Top 120+ $92.99 — $5 increase America’s Top 200 $102.99 — $5 increase America’s Top 250 $112.99 — $5 increase America’s Everything Pack $137.99 — $5 increase DishLATINO Básico $56.99 — $5 increase DishLATINO Clásico $59.99 — $5 increase DishLATINO Plus $66.99 — $5 increase DishLATINO Dos $85.99 — $5 increase DishLATINO Max $97.99 — $5 increase

If you are currently enrolled in a Price Lock or the Dish Preferred Customer Offer, your programming price will not change until your offer ends.

