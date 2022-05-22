TV Answer Man, the Cards are playing the Bucs tomorrow (Sunday) and it’s not on Bally Sports in our guide. Do you know how we can watch it? — Mari, Kirkwood, Missouri.

Mari, the NBC-owned Peacock streaming service will offer 18 Major League Baseball games this season on Sunday mornings, including today’s (May 22) matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates at 11:30 a.m. ET from PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

Unlike Apple TV+’s Friday night MLB streaming doubleheaders, Peacock is requiring fans to subscribe to one of its two Premium plans (starts at $4.99 a month) to watch the games. (Apple has promised to stream the games for free at least until June 24.)

If you don’t subscribe, there will be no other way to watch the game, or any of the remaining games on Peacock’s schedule. Since they are Peacock exclusives, they will not be available on any other service or channel, including NBC, MLB TV, MLB Extra Innings, or the teams’ regional sports channels such as Bally Sports. (NBC simulcast Peacock’s first game.)

And, you will have to subscribe to a Peacock Premium plan. (Unless you have Comcast which includes a free Peacock Premium subscription with its video service.).

If you decide to subscribe to Peacock, you will be able to access the games on the Peacock app or at the Peacock web site. You can see a list of supported devices here.

Mari, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

