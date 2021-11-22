Roku is now selling Showtime, Starz and Epix for 99 cents each for the first two months of the subscription as part of a Black Friday sale. Showtime is normally $10.99 a month while Starz is $8.99 a month and Epix is $5.99 a month.

The Roku offer, which begins today, runs until November 30, and is only available for eligible subscribers. You also must redeem the discount through the Roku Channel, which means you also must watch the channel on the Roku Channel.

In addition to the three premium discounts, Roku is offering multiple-month discounts on 13 other streaming services including AMC+, BritBox, Curosity Stream, Sundance Now, Noggin, Shudder, Acorn TV, Lifetime Movie Club, Up Faith & Family, Alblk, Fox Nation, and the History Vault. (The Starz and Britbox promotion begins tomorrow, November 23.)

Click Amazon: See Today’s Early Black Friday Sales!

But take note: If you don’t cancel before the promotional period is over, you will be charged the regular subscription rate for the next month.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

