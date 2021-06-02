Major League Baseball is cutting the price of the MLB.TV package of out-of-market games with four months left in the regular season.,

The basic price, which was $129.99 to begin the season, is now $105.99.

The plan’s single-team option, which was $109.99, is now available for $89.99. The single-team package enables you to follow a single team without paying the full price for all games and all teams (minus your local teams.).

For $105.99, a MLB.TV subscriber can now watch every remaining 2021 out-of-market regular season game on 400 supported devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, computers, smart phones and tablets, among others.

New 2021 MLB TV features include personalized game and content recommendations and an expanded library of programming including documentaries and classic games. There’s also a new ‘MLB Big Inning’ weeknight feature which offers action from around the league with live look-ins and breaking highlights.

Local blackouts still apply in the MLB TV package. You can not watch the team or teams in your local market with a MLB.TV subscription. You can determine which teams would be blacked out in your zip code here.

The league’s Extra Innings package, which is available on cable and satellite TV services, is not available for a reduced price at this time.

— Phillip Swann

