HBO Max today is adding 76 new movies to its streaming lineup.
The new films include The Aviator, the absorbing (if overlong) 2004 drama from director Martin Scorsese starring Leonardo DiCaprio as legendary aviator and billionaire Howard Hughes; Dr. Strangelove, the brilliant 1964 satire of Cold War politics from director Stanley Kubrick, and Peter Sellers in three hilarious roles; Eight Men Out, John Sayles’ underrated 1998 drama about the Chicago ‘Black Sox’ scandal in the 1919 World Series; Eyes Wide Shut, Kubrick 1999’s psychological drama starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman as reluctant partners in marriage; Jerry Maguire, the 1996 drama/comedy starring Cruise as a down-on-his-luck sports agent; and Three Days of the Condor, the 1975 drama starring Robert Redford as a lowly CIA analyst who suddenly finds himself hunted by mysterious murderers.
Also notable: All eight Harry Potter films; and eight Pink Panther films, including the original starring the aforementioned Mr. Sellers.
Here is the complete of new movies added today to HBO Max. (Movies with HBO in parenthesis will also play on the pay TV HBO.)
A Shot In The Dark, 1964 (HBO)
The American President, 1995
The Aviator, 2004 (HBO)
Bangkok Dangerous, 2008 (HBO)
Black Rain, 1989 (HBO)
Bless The Child, 2000 (HBO)
The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990
Camelot, 1967
The Conjuring 2, 2016
Curse Of The Pink Panther, 1983 (HBO)
Dirty Pretty Things, 2003 (HBO)
Disaster Movie, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Doctor Sleep, 2019 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Dr. Strangelove, 1964
Drillbit Taylor, 2008 (HBO)
Eight Men Out, 1988 (HBO)
El Cantante, 2007
El Nombre Del Hijo (Aka The Name Of The Son), 2019 (HBO)
El Remedio (Aka The Prescription), 2019 (HBO)
Extract, 2009 (HBO)
Eyes Wide Shut, 1999
Fast Company, 1979 (HBO)
Feast Of Love, 2007 (HBO)
The Green Mile, 1999
The Grifters, 1990 (HBO)
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, 2011
The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy, 2005 (HBO)
How To Be Single, 2016 (HBO)
Humboldt County, 2008 (HBO)
Iris, 2001 (HBO)
It Takes Two, 1995 (HBO)
Jerry Maguire, 1996
Just Married, 2003 (HBO)
Kajillionaire, 2020 (HBO)
Kung Fu Hustle, 2005
Leapfrog: Math Adventure to the Moon, 2010
Leapfrog: Numbers Ahoy, 2011
Leapfrog: The Letter Factory, 2003
The Manhattan Project, 1986 (HBO)
Matchstick Men, 2003 (HBO)
Mindhunters, 2005 (HBO)
Miss Congeniality, 2000
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)
National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983
Orange County, 2002 (HBO)
Other People’s Money, 1991 (HBO)
Pale Rider, 1985
The Pink Panther, 1964 (HBO)
The Pink Panther, 2006 (HBO)
The Pink Panther 2, 2009 (HBO)
The Pink Panther Strikes Again, 1976 (HBO)
Presumed Innocent, 1990 (HBO)
Rat Race, 2001 (HBO)
Return Of The Pink Panther, 1975 (HBO)
Revenge Of The Pink Panther, 1978 (HBO)
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991
Shazam!, 2019
Sherlock Holmes, 2009
Son Of The Pink Panther, 1993 (HBO)
Stoker, 2013 (HBO)
Take Me Home Tonight, 2011 (HBO)
This Is 40, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Three Days Of The Condor, 1975 (HBO)
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
Trail Of The Pink Panther, 1982 (HBO)
True Romance, 1993
Victor/Victoria, 1982
Wedding Crashers, 2005
