HBO Max today is adding 76 new movies to its streaming lineup.

The new films include The Aviator, the absorbing (if overlong) 2004 drama from director Martin Scorsese starring Leonardo DiCaprio as legendary aviator and billionaire Howard Hughes; Dr. Strangelove, the brilliant 1964 satire of Cold War politics from director Stanley Kubrick, and Peter Sellers in three hilarious roles; Eight Men Out, John Sayles’ underrated 1998 drama about the Chicago ‘Black Sox’ scandal in the 1919 World Series; Eyes Wide Shut, Kubrick 1999’s psychological drama starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman as reluctant partners in marriage; Jerry Maguire, the 1996 drama/comedy starring Cruise as a down-on-his-luck sports agent; and Three Days of the Condor, the 1975 drama starring Robert Redford as a lowly CIA analyst who suddenly finds himself hunted by mysterious murderers.

Also notable: All eight Harry Potter films; and eight Pink Panther films, including the original starring the aforementioned Mr. Sellers.

Here is the complete of new movies added today to HBO Max. (Movies with HBO in parenthesis will also play on the pay TV HBO.)

A Shot In The Dark, 1964 (HBO)

The American President, 1995

The Aviator, 2004 (HBO)

Bangkok Dangerous, 2008 (HBO)

Black Rain, 1989 (HBO)

Bless The Child, 2000 (HBO)

The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990

Camelot, 1967

The Conjuring 2, 2016

Curse Of The Pink Panther, 1983 (HBO)

Dirty Pretty Things, 2003 (HBO)

Disaster Movie, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Doctor Sleep, 2019 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Dr. Strangelove, 1964

Drillbit Taylor, 2008 (HBO)

Eight Men Out, 1988 (HBO)

El Cantante, 2007

El Nombre Del Hijo (Aka The Name Of The Son), 2019 (HBO)

El Remedio (Aka The Prescription), 2019 (HBO)

Extract, 2009 (HBO)

Eyes Wide Shut, 1999

Fast Company, 1979 (HBO)

Feast Of Love, 2007 (HBO)

The Green Mile, 1999

The Grifters, 1990 (HBO)

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, 2011

The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy, 2005 (HBO)

How To Be Single, 2016 (HBO)

Humboldt County, 2008 (HBO)

Iris, 2001 (HBO)

It Takes Two, 1995 (HBO)

Jerry Maguire, 1996

Just Married, 2003 (HBO)

Kajillionaire, 2020 (HBO)

Kung Fu Hustle, 2005

Leapfrog: Math Adventure to the Moon, 2010

Leapfrog: Numbers Ahoy, 2011

Leapfrog: The Letter Factory, 2003

The Manhattan Project, 1986 (HBO)

Matchstick Men, 2003 (HBO)

Mindhunters, 2005 (HBO)

Miss Congeniality, 2000

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)

National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983

Orange County, 2002 (HBO)

Other People’s Money, 1991 (HBO)

Pale Rider, 1985

The Pink Panther, 1964 (HBO)

The Pink Panther, 2006 (HBO)

The Pink Panther 2, 2009 (HBO)

The Pink Panther Strikes Again, 1976 (HBO)

Presumed Innocent, 1990 (HBO)

Rat Race, 2001 (HBO)

Return Of The Pink Panther, 1975 (HBO)

Revenge Of The Pink Panther, 1978 (HBO)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991

Shazam!, 2019

Sherlock Holmes, 2009

Son Of The Pink Panther, 1993 (HBO)

Stoker, 2013 (HBO)

Take Me Home Tonight, 2011 (HBO)

This Is 40, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Three Days Of The Condor, 1975 (HBO)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

Trail Of The Pink Panther, 1982 (HBO)

True Romance, 1993

Victor/Victoria, 1982

Wedding Crashers, 2005

— Phillip Swann

