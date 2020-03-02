Q. I read today that AT&T is shutting U-verse down because they have a new TV service. I have had U-verse for several years. Am I going to lose my service today or this week? How will this happen? Will I get a refund? — Helena, town not given.
Helena, you can calm down. Let me try to explain what is going on.
AT&T today launched a TV service called AT&T TV, which offers programming packages similar to DIRECTV over an Internet-based set-top. (See our article for more information on AT&T TV.)
With the launch of AT&T TV, the telco also announced that it would no longer take orders for U-verse online. If you want to order U-verse, you will need to phone AT&T.
Because of the change, there have been a few news reports saying that AT&T is ‘shutting down’ U-verse. However, that is not the case. U-verse still has four million subscribers and AT&T certainly doesn’t want to pull the plug on so many customers at the same time.
The only thing that’s different now is AT&T has stopped online ordering for U-verse. However, you can still get it by calling. So, obviously, it has not been ‘shut down.’
That said, it’s clear that AT&T longs to go to an all-Internet TV business at some point, including shifting DIRECTV’s customers from satellite to streaming. But considering that there are still nearly 20 million U-verse and DIRECTV subscribers combined, that may not happen for a few years. And it certainly isn’t happening today, no matter what you might read.
Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.
Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.
— Phillip Swann
1 comments on “Is AT&T Shutting Down U-verse?”
Does AT&T even know/understand that the point of many satellite users is that they CAN’T get cable of any type and thus can’t get ‘streaming’?! Jeez.
Wonder how many of the users are of this type and are totally out of luck when satellite service is shut down in the future?