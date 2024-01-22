By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on X.

Former editor of Satellite DIRECT magazine. Reported on DIRECTV for 30 years.

TV Answer Man, I see DIRECTV has the Boston Bruins game in 4K tonight. Is that available to anyone or just Boston subscribers? — Tom, Butte, Montana.

Tom, DIRECTV and DIRECTV Stream tonight will air the Winnipeg Jets-Boston Bruins game in 4K at 7 p.m. ET on channel 105. The broadcast, which will be produced by NESN, will be available in native 4K, meaning it will be produced on site in 4K as well as transmitted to the home in the format. (Many 4K broadcasts from networks such as Fox and ESPN are upscaled 4K, meaning they are produced on site in 1080p HD and converted to 4K for home transmission.)

The game will be blacked out outside the Boston market – and to anyone who does not have NESN in his or her programming package — unless you have the NHL Center Ice plan which offers out-of-market games. DIRECTV’s satellite service allows NHL Center Ice subscribers to watch the NESN 4K feeds even if they don’t live in the Boston market.

However, note that DIRECTV Stream does not carry NHL Center Ice so the NESN 4K feed is only available to DIRECTV Stream subscribers in the Boston market who have NESN in their programming packages.

Tom, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...