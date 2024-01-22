By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on X.

Author of TV Dot Com and former editor of 4 TV magazines.

TV Answer Man, do you know when Mission Impossible 7 will be on streaming? Seems like it should have happened by now. — Jay, Milwaukee.

Jay, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, the seventh installment in the action/adventure series starring Tom Cruise as secret agent Ethan Hunt, was released in theaters on July 12, 2023. And it will finally make its streaming debut (other than PPV) this Thursday (January 25) when it debuts on Paramount Plus. (It will be available to subscribers of both Paramount Plus plans.) The movie will have one small change. The ‘Part One’ has been removed from the title for streaming.

Since its debut last summer, Mission Impossible; Dead Reckoning has made roughly $567 million worldwide at the box office. The critics love it, too, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 96 out of a possible 100.

The ‘part two’ of the film is now scheduled for theatrical release for May 2025.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

