By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on X.

Former editor of 4 TV magazines. Former Sony employee.

Peacock’s exclusive broadcast of the Buffalo Bills-Los Angeles Chargers game tomorrow night (December 23) will include no commercials in the fourth quarter, NBCUniversal and the NFL announced yesterday. In addition, NBC says there will be a 40 percent reduction in the regular number of ads throughout the game which it says will result in 12 more minutes of game-related programming.

The game, which will be played at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday (December 23) from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, will not be available on any other network or streaming service except for local channels in the markets where the teams are based.

“We are proud to work with our partners at the NFL to present this first-of-its kind experience,” NBC Sports President Rick Cordella said in a press release, referring to the fewer commercials. “NBC Sports’ best-in-class NFL production, Peacock’s fan-friendly viewer experience, and this innovative advertising model will allow NFL fans an exciting new way to watch the game’s conclusion.”

NBC says at the beginning of the fourth quarter, the broadcast will feature a ‘branded moment’ to acknowledge the first-ever NFL commercial-free experience. From that point, there will be no commercials throughout the fourth quarter. The commercial time will be replaced with ‘special content takeovers’ and game features.

