In case you missed any of today’s top stories and features (December 21, 2023) at TV Answer Man, here’s a summary with links. (If our newsletter’s subscribers have trouble with the links, just go to TVAnswerMan.com to see all of the latest updates and more.)

Diamond Sports Reaches Deal With NHL For 2023-24 Games

We have two stories about Diamond Sports, starting with this article on the RSN company’s expected agreement to continue carrying 11 NHL teams.

TV Deals For MLB’s Guardians, Twins & Rangers In Limbo

And story two: Diamond Sports is closing in on a new agreement with Major League Baseball but three teams could be left out in the cold.

YouTube TV Cuts NFL Sunday Ticket Price to $39

If you’ve balked at getting the NFL Sunday Ticket because of high prices, this could be your opportunity with three weeks left in the season.

DIRECTV Suits Up For a Long (Blacked Out) Football Weekend

With DIRECTV missing 64 local stations due to a carriage dispute with Tegna, the satcaster’s customer service team will have to put in some overtime this weekend thanks to an expanded NFL and college football schedule. Here’s what DIRECTV is telling customers.

Will DIRECTV Show Peacock’s Bills-Chargers Game In Bars?

Speaking of DIRECTV, will the company’s business unit show Peacock’s exclusive Saturday night stream of the Bills-Chargers game in bars and restaurants, as it does for the Sunday Ticket?

DIRECTV vs. Tegna: Can You Get Out of Your 2-Year Contract

And speaking of DIRECTV again…are you fed up with the Tegna blackout? If so, can you now get out of your two-year agreement with DIRECTV?

Comcast Offers a Free Movie Channel This Week

The cable op’s free weekly channel offering continues this week with a movie network.

Does Pluto TV Have Adult Channels?

Pluto TV, which is owned by Paramount, has hundreds of free channels. But are any of them the adult kind?

How to Watch Netflix In the Car — Without the Internet!

Many Americans will take to the road this holiday season. Here’s how you can watch Netflix in the car without the Net.

