By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on Facebook & X.

Former editor of Satellite DIRECT magazine. Reported on DIRECTV for 29 years.

TV Answer Man, I’m bummed out over losing our local channel 9 right in the middle of the football season. Do you know if DIRECTV will make it up to us with credits, reduced bills, etc. etc.? — Eileen, Fairfax, Virginia.

Eileen, DIRECTV last night lost 64 Tegna-owned network affiliates when the two sides could not reach a new carriage agreement. There’s no indication when the dispute will be settled and this reporter thinks the blackout will last at least until January. See our article for more on that. But as it has done in other recent fee fights, DIRECTV is offering incentives to customers to stay on board. (The blackout affects DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream and U-verse.)

How Do You Get a Credit From DIRECTV?

At DIRECTV’s TV Promise page, the TV provider says it’s offering a one-time $10 credit to any subscriber who has lost a Tegna-owned local channel. If you input your zip code and DIRECTV service name, a pop-up window will provide instructions on how to apply for the credit.

Some subscribers have said that DIRECTV is offering other benefits such as free antennas (which can be used to watch local channels), Visa gift cards and free premium channels. However, the company is not advertising those perks so, if you want more than a $10 credit, you’ll have to contact it directly and ask for some extras to stop you from canceling. Your chances of getting more than the $10 credit are good now with DIRECTV anxious to keep people from dropping service.

By the way, the Tegna stations are in such large markets as Washington, D.C., San Diego, Denver, Phoenix, Tampa, New Orleans, Atlanta, Seattle, Houston, St. Louis as well as mid-size areas such as Austin, Texas, San Angelo, Texas, Macon, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida, among others. To see a complete list of the Tegna stations, click here.

Eileen, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

