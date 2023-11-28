By Phillip Swann

TV Answer Man, will Fox do more college football games in 4K this season? Bowl games or something? — Johnny, Omaha, Nebraska.



Johnny, Fox will have another college football doubleheader in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) this Saturday (December 2). The 4K games will be the Mountain West championship game between UNLV and Boise State at 3 p.m. ET and the Big Ten championship game between 17th ranked Iowa and 3rd ranked Michigan at 8 p.m. ET.

How Can You Watch Fox’s Games In 4K?

The day’s action can be seen in 4K on the Fox Sports app by logging in with your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider. (Note that the Fox Now app is no longer available.) The games will be simulcast in HD on Fox network affiliates.

The pay TV services that are expected to carry the Fox games in 4K on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, DIRECTV Stream, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In FuboTV markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

(To find out what you need to watch 4K on the Fox Sports app, including which devices are compatible, click here. We can’t overemphasize the importance of having a device that Fox says is compatible for 4K. The games will be simulcast in high-def on Fox network affiliates.)

What Is Upscaled 4K On Fox?

Fox’s 4K college football broadcasts are upscaled from 1080p HDR (High Dynamic Range). Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness.

Johnny, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades.

