

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on Facebook & X.

Former Sony employee. Author of TV Dot Com.

TV Answer Man, do you know what Dialogue Boost means on Amazon’s Prime Video? — Carla, Del Rio, Texas.

What Is Dialogue Boost?

Carla, Amazon last spring introduced a new audio feature called, Dialogue Boost. The enhancement, which is now available on select Amazon’s original programs, allows you to increase the volume of the dialogue compared to the level of the background music and sound effects. The feature is dedicated to viewers who are hearing-challenged, but I’ve received several e-mails in the last few months from people who say they have difficulty hearing the dialogue because of overwhelming sound effects. (And we’re not just talking about Chris Nolan movies.)

How Does Dialogue Boost Work?

Dialogue Boost analyzes the original audio and identifies points where the dialogue may be difficult to hear. The technology then isolates speech patterns to make the dialogue clearer. Amazon says this enhances the audio on spoken dialogue instead of an amplification of the center channel in a Home Theater surround sound system. This enables anyone to benefit from Dialogue Boost.

How Do You Use Dialogue Boost?

During playback of a movie or show, you can view and choose which level of Dialogue Boost you prefer via the audio and subtitles drop down menu. The audio tracks are labeled “English Dialogue Boost: Medium” and “English Dialogue Boost: High.”

The title’s detail page will say if it includes Dialogue Boost.

Which Titles Have Dialogue Boost?

Amazon says Dialogue Boost is now available on such titles as Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Bye, Bye, Barry, Reacher and many others.

Carla, hope that helps. Happy viewing (and listening) and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...