Roku tomorrow (November 21) will offer Black Friday discounts on 17 different streaming services, including Starz for 99 cents for one month and Paramount+ for $1.99 a month for three months. (It’s unclear if the Paramount offer will be good for both plans, including the one with Showtime. We will update this article tomorrow.)

The discounts, which will be available on the Roku device, will be good from November 21 through November 30. The reduced prices for good for two months unless otherwise stated. (Regular prices go into effect after the promotional period so be sure to cancel before it expires or you will be billed for that price.) Here’s the 17 streaming services that will be discounted starting tomorrow:

A&E Crime Central (99¢/month)

Acorn TV ($2.99/month)

ALLBLK ($2.99/month)

AMC+ ($2.99/month)

BET+ ($3.99/month for 3 months)

Cinemax ($1.99/month)

Fox Nation (99¢/month)

The Great Courses (99¢/month)

Hallmark Movies Now ($1.99/month)

HISTORY Vault (99¢/month)

Lifetime Movie Club (99¢/month)

MGM+ (99¢/month)

Noggin (99¢/month)

Paramount+ (As low as $1.99/month for 3 months)

STARZ (99¢/month)

UP Faith & Family (99¢/month)

ViX Premium ($1.99/2 months)

Roku is also selling several streaming devices at Black Friday discounts, including the $99 Roku Ultra for $69 and the $49 Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $29. See this page for more information.

