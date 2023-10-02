By The TV Answer Man team

Peacock yesterday added 47 new movies to its streaming lineup. Here are the five best, in our humble opinion:

Traffic (2000)

Director Steven Soderbergh’s brilliant drama on the travails of the war on drugs and its effect on common day Americans. The outstanding ensemble cast includes Michael Douglas as the federal drug czar, Catherine Zeta-Jones as the wife of a cartel boss, Benico del Toro as a Mexican cop who must work both sides of the fence (literally and figuratively), Don Cheadle as a DEA agent and Erika Christensen as Douglas’ drug addicted daughter. Great film with great performances from all aforementioned and more.

Bridesmaids (2011)

The 2011 film stars Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live) at the peak of her zany powers as a single woman in her 30s who turns an upcoming wedding into a series of comic misadventures. The flawless supporting cast includes Jon Hamm, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, Ellie Kemper, and for fans still nostalgic for 1970s indie films, the great Jill Clayburgh.

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park, the 1993 movie directed by Steven Spielberg, is an absolute masterpiece that continues to awe and captivate audiences even decades after its release. With groundbreaking special effects, a thrilling plot, and memorable performances, this dinosaur-packed adventure remains an enduring classic of the sci-fi genre. Spielberg skillfully balances wonder and terror, immersing viewers in the marvel of a resurrected prehistoric world while weaving a cautionary tale about the dangers of tampering with nature.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

is a timeless masterpiece that continues to enchant audiences with its heartwarming story, remarkable performances, and stunning visual effects. Directed by Spielberg, the film follows the extraordinary friendship between a young boy named Elliott and a lovable alien stranded on Earth. Filled with genuine emotion and awe-inspiring moments, E.T. captures the essence of childhood wonder and the power of connection.

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future is a timeless cinematic gem that effortlessly weaves together science fiction, comedy, and adventure. Directed by Robert Zemeckis and released in 1985, the film follows the exhilarating escapades of Marty McFly, played brilliantly by Michael J. Fox, as he travels back in time to the 1950s and inadvertently disrupts the course of history. Christopher Lloyd delivers a memorable performance as the eccentric Doc Brown, Marty’s ingenious inventor friend. The film’s ingenious script, filled with wit and charm, explores the complexities of time travel while ensuring a riveting and entertaining experience for audiences of all ages.

Here is the complete list of new movies just added to Peacock:

Back to the Future, 1985*

Back to the Future II, 1989*

Back to the Future III, 1990*

Bridesmaids, 2011

Casper’s Haunted Christmas, 2000

Clay Pigeons, 1998

Cowboys & Aliens, 2011

Death Becomes Her, 1992

The Dilemma, 2011

E.T., The Extra Terrestrial, 1982

Ender’s Game, 2013*

Escape Plan, 2013*

The Exorcism of Emily Rose, 2005

Exorcist: The Beginning, 2004

The Faculty, 1998

Hell Fest, 2018*

Honey, 2003

Honey 2, 2011

Hot Fuzz, 2007

How to Train Your Dragon, 2010*

I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997*

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, 1998*

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, 2006*

Inside Man, 2006

Jurassic Park, 1993

The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997

Jurassic Park III, 2001

Jurassic World, 2015*

Krampus, 2015*

The Mist, 2007*

Mr. Peabody & Sherman, 2014*

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension, 2015

Paul, 2011

Scream 4, 2011

Separation, 2021

Shaun of the Dead, 2004

Silent Hill, 2006*

Split, 2017*

Step Brothers, 2008

Ted, 2012*

Texas Chainsaw 3D, 2013*

Traffic, 2001

Trainwreck, 2015*

Vampire Academy, 2014*

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008*

Winchester, 2018*

Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey, 2023*

Zombieland, 2009*

* denotes Peacock exclusive.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...