Max will add its much-anticipated live sports tier on October 5 and it will be free to all Max subscribers until February 29. After that, it will be available for $9.99 a month to subscribers of all Max packages. The tier, which will be known as the Bleacher Report Sports add-on plan, will feature sports from Turner’s TNT, TBS and truTV. The streaming service says the first live sporting event will be MLB’s National League Division Series on October 7.

In future months, Bleacher Report Sports will also offer NHL contests, NBA games, MLB regular season games, Men’s March Madness games and U.S. soccer among more than 300 live games each year. All live games airing on a Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) network, such as TNT, TBS and truTV, will be available on Max through the sports add-on. The package will also feature Emmy Award-winning studio shows such as Inside the NBA, live video content from Bleacher Report, select live international sports events such as 24 Hours of Le Mans, and VOD titles.

“We’re thrilled to offer WBD’s incredible portfolio of premium U.S. live sports – featuring simulcasts of our must-see MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA and U.S. Soccer events, among others – as part of B/R Sports Add-On’s wide assortment of compelling multi-sport content on Max,” JB Perrette, CEO and President of global streaming and games for WBD, said in a press release. “The greatest collection of Entertainment, News and now Sports all in one place…this makes Max the most complete streaming service for consumers and reaffirms why Max is truly The One To Watch.”

Here is a list of some of the live sporting events scheduled for the Bleacher Report Sports add-on on Max:

* 2023 MLB Postseason beginning Oct. 7, with WBD Sports’ exclusive presentation of the National League Division Series and the National League Championship Series;

* More than 60 live NHL regular season games including an Opening Week doubleheader (Wednesday, Oct. 11) with the Chicago Blackhawks visiting the Boston Bruins and the Los Angeles Kings hosting the Colorado Avalanche;

* Live coverage of NBA Opening Night on Tuesday, October 24, featuring the NBA Champion Denver Nuggets hosting the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns visiting the Golden State Warriors, part of a schedule of 65 live NBA regular season games during the 2023-24 season;

* The inaugural 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament beginning with doubleheader action on Tuesday, Nov. 14, the first of three consecutive weeks of Group Play competition;

* Coverage of the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic, Jan. 1, from T-Mobile Park in Seattle as the Kraken host the Stanley Cup Vegas Golden Knights;

* The presentation of 2024 NBA All-Star Saturday Night and the NBA All-Star Game, part of an event-filled All-Star weekend, Feb. 16-18;

* Every 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship game airing on TBS, TNT and truTV, including the Men’s Final Four and National Championship in March/April 2024;

* 2024 MLB regular season coverage beginning in early April 2024, featuring a weekly Tuesday Night game throughout the season;

* The 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs start in April, including coverage of one of the Conference Finals;

* The 2024 NBA Playoffs arrive in April, including the 2024 NBA Western Conference Finals’

* English-language live coverage ofU.S. Men’s National Soccer Team and U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team matches, including the2024 SheBelieves Cup;

* Upcoming installments of The Match, a premier live golf event (Dates TBA).

