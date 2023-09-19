

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

The basic online NBA League Pass, which streams up to 40 regular season games each week with commercials, is now available for $99 for the entire 2023-24 season, the same price as last year. You can also purchase the package by the month for $14.99, again the same as last year. However, the price of the NBA League Pass Premium plan has risen from $129.99 for the season to $149.99. The monthly price for the Premium package has also increased from $19.99 to $22.99. The Premium plan does not include commercials, allows streaming on three different devices at the same time, and includes access to in-arena streams. The NBA TV channel is included for free in both plans.

Local blackouts still apply in either League Pass package. You cannot watch the team or teams in your local market with a League Pass subscription. You can determine which teams would be blacked out in your zip code here. Nationally broadcast games on ESPN, ABC or TNT are also not available on League Pass. Locally blacked out games will be available three days after the live broadcast while nationally broadcast games will be available three hours after the live broadcast. Each subscription includes access to live radio broadcasts of all NBA games.

The 2023-24 NBA season starts on October 18 with a doubleheader on TNT: The Los Angeles Lakers at the Denver Nuggets at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Phoenix Suns at the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET. As noted earlier, the national games will not be on League Pass.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...