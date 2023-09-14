By The TV Answer Man team

Fox broadcasts its live sporting events in upscaled 4K and so does NBC and Peacock. And now it looks like ESPN has abandoned native 4K for upscaled as well. Why is this? Why do the TV networks prefer upscaled 4K when most everyone agrees native 4K looks more realistic. Let’s try to explain. However, before delving into the reasons behind this preference, it’s essential to understand the difference between native 4K and upscaled 4K.

Native 4K

Native 4K content is captured and delivered in a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels, resulting in a total of approximately 8.3 million pixels on the screen. This is the truest form of 4K, offering the highest level of detail and clarity.

Upscaled 4K

Upscaled 4K, on the other hand, takes content originally recorded or broadcast in a lower resolution, such as 1080p (1920×1080 pixels), and uses advanced upscaling algorithms to increase the resolution to 4K. While it can improve visual quality, it does not offer the same level of detail as native 4K. However, when delivered in High Dynamic Range (HDR), the picture can be very impressive, albeit, again, not as good as native 4K.

Why TV Networks Prefer Upscaled 4K for Live Sports Broadcasts

1. Production Costs

One of the primary reasons TV networks opt for upscaled 4K in live sports broadcasts is the significant difference in production costs. Native 4K production requires more advanced cameras and equipment, which are considerably more expensive. This includes high-end 4K cameras, storage solutions, and editing systems capable of handling the immense amount of data generated. Upscaling allows networks to achieve a 4K-like visual quality without the exorbitant production costs.

2. Limited 4K Content Availability

Another significant factor is the scarcity of native 4K content, particularly in live sports. Many sports events are still recorded and broadcast in HD or even lower resolutions. Switching to native 4K broadcasts would mean a limited selection of events for networks to cover, which may not be financially sustainable.

3. Bandwidth Constraints

Native 4K content requires a significant amount of bandwidth to transmit over the airwaves or through cable and internet connections. Many broadcasting infrastructures are not yet equipped to handle such high data rates without potential disruptions or quality degradation. Upscaled 4K provides a more manageable compromise in terms of bandwidth consumption.

4. Viewer Accessibility

The vast majority of viewers still do not own 4K-capable televisions. By broadcasting in upscaled 4K, TV networks can cater to a larger audience, as upscaled content can be downscaled to fit standard HD and Full HD screens, ensuring a broader reach.

5. Future-Proofing

Upscaled 4K broadcasts offer a bridge to the future of 4K content. While native 4K is undoubtedly the ultimate goal, upscaled content allows TV networks to gradually transition as more sports events and viewers adopt 4K technology. This helps networks stay ahead of the curve without overwhelming changes.

