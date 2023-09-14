

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, we do not have our Fox station here in Spokane because of a fight over money. Last week, we lost the Seahawks game. Do you know how we can keep watching the football games on Fox if our channel doesn’t come back on? — Teresa, Spokane, Washington.

Teresa, Comcast last Friday joined the growing line of TV providers with carriage disputes by losing two Fox stations owned by Imagicomm Communications. The blackout, which includes KAYU-TV in Spokane, Washington, and WHBQ-TV in Memphis, Tennessee, means that Comcast’s Xfinity viewers in those markets were not able to watch last Sunday’s NFL games on Fox. There’s no sign of a settlement anytime soon so what can you do if you’re missing your Fox affiliate this Sunday when Fox airs week two of the NFL regular season games. You have three options:

1. TV Antenna

You can pick up local TV channels, including Fox, with an antenna for free, but it won’t work for everyone. Depending upon where you live, there may be obstacles such as mountains or tall buildings blocking the signal’s path. However, it’s worth a try, particularly since many indoor antennas cost under $30.

2. Free Trial From YouTube TV or Fubo

If you want to watch the games for free rather than pay YouTube TV and Fubo, both of which carry Fox, they are both now offering free trials ranging from seven days to 21 days. You could sign up for the free trial and cancel after this Sunday’s games before you are billed for the first month.

3. The Fox Sports App

The Fox Sports app offers live feeds of Sunday NFL games to pay TV subscribers who input their user name and passwords. Unfortunately, Fox sometimes blocks viewers who are missing channels due to carriage disputes, but it’s worth a try this Sunday. (Fox does not have a standalone streaming service that you can subscribe to like CBS’ Paramount Plus or NBC’s Peacock.)

Teresa, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

