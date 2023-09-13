

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I am interested in getting the NFL Sunday Ticket for the rest of the season. Are there any tips on how to get the best price? The best deal? — Ken, Chicago.

Ken, YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels last Sunday hosted its first NFL Sunday Ticket ever and the consensus among fans and writers that it was a big hit. The 1080p HDR video, an upgrade over DIRECTV’s Sunday Ticket images, looked sensational and the live streams performed with few if any technical hiccups. Google, which owns the two YouTube streaming services, is still under pressure to equal its debut performance every week but it’s certainly a good start.

If you’re interested in subscribing to the Sunday Ticket, there are two things you should know. First, Google launched a seven-day free trial last week and it’s still available. The free trial is a great way to give the Ticket a spin before deciding to shell out hundreds of dollars for the season package. Second, both YouTube services are offering a $50 discount on both the base and bundle packages, but it expires in six days. After that, Google will presumably return the Ticket to the full regular price. With the $50 discount, you can get the base Ticket (no RedZone) for $299 if you are a YouTube TV subscriber and $399 if you get it via YouTube Primetime Channels. The YouTube TV bundle price (RedZone included) is $339 with the $50 discount while the YouTube Primetime Channels bundle is $439.

If you’re unsure of subscribing now, I would suggest you do the seven-day free trial this week. That will lock you in now with the discounted price in case you want to keep the sub after the trial is over. But if you wait six days, the free trial will include the full price if you stay with the sub after it’s over. See this article for more information on how to sign up for the free trial.

Ken, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

