TV Answer Man, we lost our NBC station here on Dish. They are in another fight with a local channel, I guess. Do you have any suggestions on how we can watch NBC shows? — Frank, Orlando.

Frank, Dish on September 8 lost 37 Hearst-owned local channels in a carriage dispute with Hearst Television. The stations are in 27 markets, the companies say. (You can see a list of the Hearst stations here.) There’s no indication that the two sides will settle soon so this is a good time to offer some alternative ways to keep watching your local channels.

1. TV Antenna

An indoor or outdoor TV antenna can deliver the signals of your local channels in most areas. But note that they don’t work in all areas. If you live near mountains, tall trees, high-rise buildings, or anything that can be an obstacle in the signal’s path, you may have a problem picking up the signal. You may also encounter issues if you are a long distance from the station’s tower.

2. Web sites

Many local stations offer their news programs live and for free at their web sites. While this doesn’t permit you to watch the station’s primetime lineup, you can keep up with its newscasts.

3. News On

If you have trouble with the web site, News On is a streaming app that also offers local newscasts, both live and on demand. You can learn more about it here at NewsOn.

4. Paramount+

Paramount+, the streaming service, offers a live feed of your local CBS channel as well as on demand programming from the network, Showtime, and a large number of shows and movies from other sources. Note: The live CBS feed requires the $11.99 a month plan.

5. Peacock

The NBC-owned streamer has the live feeds of more than 200 NBC local stations, including local and national programming. But you will need the $9.99 a month Peacock Premium plan.

6. Hulu

Unfortunately, ABC and Fox do not offer separate streaming options for cord-cutters (or cord holders who are blackout victims). But you can watch some Fox shows and ABC shows on Hulu the day after they first air.

7. The network apps.

The networks host national streaming apps that allow you to use your pay TV user name and password to access their programming, including live feeds. For example, Fox has the Fox Sports app which offers sporting events such as NFL football. NBC has the NBC app and so on. It’s possible that the networks will black out the apps for any Dish subscriber who’s in a Hearst market, but it’s worth a try.

Frank, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

