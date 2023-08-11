

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

Bar and restaurant owners, you can soon start streaming Peacock’s impressive sports lineup in your establishments without worrying about copyright and licensing issues. EverPass Media, a new company dedicated to providing programming to commercial venues, has announced it has signed a multi-year deal to distribute the streamer’s first-run sporting events.

The events that will be included are:

* Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023; NFL Wild Card Playoff game on Saturday, January 13, 2024 (the first-ever exclusively live-streamed NFL playoff game);

* Approximately 180 Premier League matches;

* Big Ten College Football, Big Ten Men’s & Women’s Basketball, and a Notre Dame Football game;

* U.S. Soccer: U.S. Women’s National Team & U.S. Men’s National Team matches (both in Spanish);

* Featured groups and holes for the Ryder Cup, the U.S. Open and the U.S. Women’s Open and The Open Championship;

* 2023 Rugby World Cup and Six Nations Rugby;

* Tour de France;

* IndyCar;

* Preakness Stakes and Royal Ascot;

* Super Motorcross World Championship

“Peacock has one of the most extensive live sports offerings of any streamer in the U.S. and this exclusive agreement for the commercial distribution of its sports programming is an important milestone for EverPass,” Alex Kaplan, CEO of EverPass, said in a statement. “Peacock’s exclusive sports events will now become widely available for commercial businesses, creating new opportunities to expand the reach of these events. We’re excited to continue building our content library and network of distribution partners to become the preeminent premium sports and entertainment content platform for commercial establishments.”

What’s unclear is how EverPass will provide Peacock’s sports streams to bars and restaurants and other businesses. The company earlier this year won the exclusive right to stream the NFL Sunday Ticket to commercial venues but licensed the distribution to DIRECTV.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

