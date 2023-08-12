

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

Fubo, the live streaming service, has replaced its top-tier $94.99 a month Premier plan with the Ultimate plan which costs $99.99 a month. The streamer’s most expensive package used to cost $99.99 a month until last January when it replaced Ultimate with the Premier package. But a company spokesperson confirmed this morning to The TV Answer Man that Ultimate has now replaced Premier as its most expensive plan. (Premier is no longer available to new customers.) The Ultimate package includes the NFL RedZone Channel (not previously available in the Premier plan), nearly 300 channels in total, 1000 hours of DVR recordings via the cloud, 4K programming, Showtime, and up to 10 screens of simultaneous viewing.

“We have brought it (Ultimate) back for football season. It replaces Premier and includes NFL RedZone,” the spokesperson said.

It’s unclear if current Premier subscribers will be switched to Ultimate or if they will be allowed to stay with the $94.99 package. We have asked Fubo for a clarification and will report back here if we get more information.

Update: The Fubo spokesperson says Premier subscribers will stay in Premier. The Ultimate switch will only affect new subscribers.

This is the first price increase from Fubo since January when it also raised the rate on its base 168-channel Pro plan from $69.99 a month to $74.99 a month. At that time, Fubo also increased the price of its second lowest-priced plan, the 243-channel Elite, from $79.99 a month to $84.99 a month.

Fubo has lost 278,000 net subscribers in the first six months of 2023, but the company reported generating $305 million in revenue in the second quarter which was a 41 percent increase over the 2022 second quarter when it had $216.1 million in revenue.

