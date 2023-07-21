

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, we don’t have our Fox station here in Providence because of DIRECTV’s fight with the station. Is there any way to watch the female World Cup games now? — Heidi, Providence, Rhode Island.

Heidi, DIRECTV and DIRECTV Stream have lost nearly 200 local stations due to a now 19-day carriage dispute with Nexstar. The blackout caused many DIRECTV subscribers to miss last week’s MLB All-Star Game, and now they are missing the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup which started on Fox yesterday on Thursday. (The blackout also affects U-verse and it includes network affiliates for Fox, CBS, ABC, NBC and The CW.)

In past disputes, DIRECTV has advised blacked out viewers to use their user name and password to watch the network’s programming on its app. But several readers in Nexstar-owned Fox markets have told the TV Answer Man that the app isn’t working for them, which suggests Fox is blacking out the stream in those markets because of the carriage impasse. Fox doesn’t own the affected affiliates, but Nexstar is a Fox partner as the owner of those local stations.

However, there is one more option for soccer fans who are being shut out.

Telemundo, the Spanish-speaking channel that’s available on DIRECTV, U-verse and DIRECTV Stream, is showing 33 Women’s World Cup games while Universo, also available on the services, will have 31. The broadcasts are in Spanish, but at least you can see the games if you don’t speak the language. The next match is the United States. vs. Vietnam at 8:30 p.m. ET tonight (July 21).

Note that Telemundo and Universo may not be available in all packages so check your on-screen guide for more information. If you don’t have the channels in your plan, you might be able to get Telemundo’s signal with a TV antenna. Universo is not available via an antenna.

Peacock, the streaming service with plans that start at $5.99 a month, also will have every Spanish broadcast of the tournament.

Heidi, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...