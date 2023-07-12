

DIRECTV on July 2 lost 159 Nexstar-owned network affiliates due to a disagreement over carriage fees. Nexstar owns local affiliates for all four major networks, but last night it was the DIRECTV viewers of the 50 Fox stations who were screaming the loudest because they could not watch the 2023 MLB All-Star Game. (To see a list of the Nexstar stations, click here. The blackout also affects DIRECTV Stream and U-verse.)

Hundreds of DIRECTV subscribers took to social media forums to express their anger over having the game blacked out. While some noted that both companies may be at fault for the dispute, DIRECTV last night seemed to be the target of the angriest barbs which were often laced with profanities. (DIRECTV viewers of 12 Mission Broadcasting-owned Fox affiliates also could not watch the game last night due to a separate fee fight.)

“F— you @DIRECTV Trying to watch the @MLB all-star game and they have this bull—-blaming FOXSports. It’s a local channel that should be on every f——–service,” tweeted ‘Mr. P Chill’ who was anything but chill over losing the game.

“DIRECTV this s— ain’t cool, I’m trying to watch the all-star game!!!” added ‘Charles T. Storm.’

“Why the f— do I pay for @DIRECTV ? Rates keep going up and up. I can’t even watch the @MLB all star game tonight. Anyone ever use fubo? It’s cheaper I just don’t know if it’s worth it. #bull====

“So furious with @DIRECTV . They aren’t showing the @MLB all star game. Can’t wait to cancel in October. #fail #byebyedirectv,” wrote @bigbroncosfan on Twitter.

“@DIRECTV are you kidding me that you can’t show the @MLBONFOX All Star game tonight in Lexington, KY? What an absolute crock and unacceptable. I hope that whoever is responsible for this is at the table now working on it..! Unbelievable,” ‘Christopher Clarke’ wrote on Twitter.

“Terrible solutions for the MLB All Star game. I am sure “you” are working really hard. However, when I am paying a provider for a service, and said provider cannot deliver, then I take my money to someone who can,” chimed in ‘Dan Glover.’

This is beyond stupid with how much money I've given @DIRECTV the past 15+ years that I can't watch a basic channel right now – FOX and the MLB All Star game… pic.twitter.com/K5r1WJisGJ — Carli Del Don (@littlewaxlion) July 12, 2023

#MLB #MLBAllStarGame The royals suck and I still pay to watch mlb games with extra innings package. But come to find out that I can’t even watch the MLB All Star Game because of some dumb ass dispute between @DIRECTV and @nexstar. This is stupid. You both are stupid. — Micah Owensby (@mizthezou) July 12, 2023

LOL. Guess I’m not watching the All Star game. No matter, b/c I’m also canceling @DIRECTV since it’s pretty worthless along with Fox. pic.twitter.com/8EV2hoPR0D — Ryan Hollister (@phaneritic) July 12, 2023

Trying to watch the MLB All Star Game on Fox and this is what I get. Directv and Nexstar get your shit together. This is trash 🗑 pic.twitter.com/SaYDbIIPRU — Dwight (@Dwight728) July 10, 2019

Even a pastor seemed unwilling to forgive DIRECTV last night:

@DIRECTV I sat down to watch All Star game and Nexstar removed Fox from the line up. Very disappointed customer!!! pic.twitter.com/y3HHCEFkUf — Pastor Joel Carwile (@PastorJFC) July 10, 2019

DIRECTV’s headaches will compound next week if an agreement with Nexstar isn’t approved by then. The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup soccer tournament will begin play on Fox on July 20.

