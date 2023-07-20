

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I got the NFL Sunday Ticket when it was $249. Thanks for all the info on the package but I have a question for you. I live in Nashville, but I travel frequently for work. If I am on the road, let’s say St. Louis, will my blacked out local broadcasts on the Ticket be the Nashville games or the St. Louis games? For example, would I get the Titans game on the Ticket in St. Louis? Or would it still be blacked out because my home base is Nashville? Please respond. — Todd, Nashville.



Todd, that’s a great question. As you know, YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels will offer the NFL Sunday Ticket this season after it was a DIRECTV exclusive for 28 years. The package, which now starts at $299 on YouTube TV (YouTube TV subscription required for that price), includes all out-of-market Sunday afternoon games.

Using your home base as an example, that means you would get all the Sunday afternoon games except for the ones that will be on your local channels in Nashville. They will be blacked out on the Ticket because you can watch them on your local channels.

But what if you travel to St. Louis or any other city outside the Nashville market? Since you live in Nashville, would the local Nashville NFL broadcasts still be blacked out when you stream the Ticket away from home.

Answer: No.

The games that would be blacked out would be the ones on the local channels in the city where you are staying. That means you could watch your local Nashville NFL broadcasts (including the Tennessee Titans) when away from the Nashville market. But you would not be able to see the games airing on the local channels in your travel city.

Todd, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using an Amazon.com link on this page. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message. — Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...