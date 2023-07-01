

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man

SNY, the TV home of the New York Mets, says this morning that it is no longer available on YouTube TV due to a carriage dispute between the companies.

“Despite our good faith efforts, YouTube TV has dropped SNY and our exclusive live Mets games. YouTube TV subscribers have lost SNY’s leading coverage of the Mets, Jets, and all of New York’s professional and collegiate sports teams,” the channel says at its web site.

SNY first said on June 22 that YouTube TV was ‘preparing’ to drop it but the live streaming service has said it was ‘open’ to negotiating a resolution. However, the old carriage agreement expired at midnight without a new deal.

“We unfortunately haven’t been able to reach a new agreement w/ SNY! we’re open to continuing conversations w/ SNY & the MLB in the hope of restoring their content on YouTube TV! we’ll post announcements once we have an update,” YouTube TV’s Twitter customer service team tweeted last night.

While many Mets fans have voiced their displeasure on social media, some say good riddance due to the Mets’ disappointing 2023 campaign thus far.

“I’d love to be a YouTube TV subscriber than watch this team right now,” tweets Matt Flaherty.

YouTube TV, which is owned by Google, carries few RSNs compared to other pay TV distributors. The streamer now only has the NBC Sports RSNs. YouTube TV does not carry the AT&T regional sports networks, the Bally Sports regional sports nets or the Yes Network, the Pac 12 Network, the Longhorn Network, NESN, Altitude, Marquee Sports Network, MASN or SportsNet LA.

YouTube TV subscribers do have alternatives to watch SNY. Here’s an article on which providers carry it.

