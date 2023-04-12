

By Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, do you know if NASCAR will do races in 4K this year. And if so, when is the first one? It’s looks great on my TV. — Jerry, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Jerry, Fox has announced that it will stream six NASCAR races in 4K HDR this year on its Fox Sports and Fox Now apps. The first one will be this Sunday (April 16) at 3 p.m. ET with the NASCAR Cup Series NOCO 400 race from the Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia. (Fox will simulcast the race in HD on FS1.)

DraftKings says William Bryon is the favorite (+600) to take home ‘The Grandfather Clock’ with Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin close behind.

The pay TV services that are expected to carry the Noco 400 on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

(You can learn more about which providers participate in the Fox 4K program here. To find out what you need to watch 4K on the Fox Sports app, including which devices are compatible, click here.)

Here’s the complete schedule of 2023 NASCAR races that will be available in 4K HDR on Fox:

3:00PM NASCAR Cup Series Racing: Martinsville 3:00PM NASCAR Cup Series Racing: Talladega 3:00PM NASCAR Cup Series Racing: Darlington 5:00PM NASCAR Cup Series Racing: All-Star Open from North Wilkesboro 8:00PM NASCAR Cup Series Racing: All-Star Open from North Wilkesboro 6:00PM NASCAR Cup Series Racing: Charlotte 3:30PM NASCAR Cup Series Racing: Sonoma

Fox also plans to stream the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in 4K HDR on July 11 at 8 p.m. ET as well as the Westminster Dog Show on May 7 through May 9.

Note: Fox normally produces its 4K coverage in 1080p and ‘upscales’ it to a 4K broadcast as opposed to shooting the event in 4K and transmitting in the same format. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. In this case, Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and convert it to a 4K format.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

