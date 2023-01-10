With the 2022-23 season half done, the NBA has reduced the price of the NBA League Pass by half as well.

The NBA League Pass is now available for 50 percent off, reducing the base price for the remainder of the 2022-23 season to $49.99. The price of the NBA League Pass Premium plan, which includes no commercials, has also been sliced in half. The cost is now $64.99.

The Team Pass plan, which includes the games of one out-of-market team, is now $44.99, a 50 percent discount from the full season price.

The NBA TV channel is included for free in all plans. You can also sample any of the three plans with a seven-day free trial.

Click Amazon: See Today’s New 1-Day-Only Deals!

Local blackouts still apply in the League Pass package. You cannot watch the team or teams in your local market with a League Pass subscription. You can determine which teams would be blacked out in your zip code here.

Nationally televised games are also not available in the League Pass nor are post-season games.

The NBA League Pass can be streamed on the NBA app on hundreds of devices, including iOS app, Android app, Android TV, Apple TV, Xbox One and Xbox Series X (select countries), Roku (select countries), Playstation 4 and Playstation 5 (select countries), Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Amazon Alexa (US), CarPlay, and Apple Watch.

To learn more about the NBA League Pass 50 percent off promotion, click here.

Have a question about television? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

