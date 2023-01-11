TV Answer Man, I saw something on a message board about a free preview of the NBA League Pass. Do you have details on that? — Lonnie, Dover, Delaware.

Lonnie, Comcast, Sling TV, DIRECTV Stream and DIRECTV are among the TV providers that are now offering a free preview of the NBA League Pass. The free preview, which started last night, will run through January 16.

The NBA League Pass free preview may be available via other pay TV providers. Consult your on-screen guide for more information.

In addition to the pay TV free preview, the online version of the NBA League Pass offers a seven-day free trial which can be used at any time during the season. The streaming NBA League Pass, which includes up to 40 regular season games each week, is now available for $49 for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

The price of the NBA League Pass Premium plan, which includes no commercials, has also been sliced in half. The cost is now $64.99.

The Team Pass plan, which includes the games of one out-of-market team, is now $44.99, a 50 percent discount from the full season price.

Local blackouts still apply in the League Pass package. You cannot watch the team or teams in your local market with a League Pass subscription. You can determine which teams would be blacked out in your zip code here.

