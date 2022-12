TV Answer Man, I read your article about Comcast possibly losing a bunch of local stations. How can you tell if our local stations are on the list? I don’t want to lose CBS now with the NFL season almost over. There are several big games coming up!! — Marco, Miami.

Marco, Nexstar-owned local network affiliates have posted viewer alerts at their web sites that Comcast could lose their signals if the two companies do not reach a new carriage agreement. The warning does not say when the current agreement expires. But Comcast and Nexstar last signed a carriage pact around December 31, 2019 and these agreements usually end on the same calendar day or close to the same day. If that’s the case here, Comcast would not lose the Nexstar stations for three weeks.

But how can you tell if one of your local stations could be removed?

Well, below is the list of the 90 Nexstar-owned stations in Comcast markets that could be removed if the two sides don’t reach a new deal. (Nexstar also owns the basic cable channel, NewsNation, which would also be removed in a Comcast-Nexstar blackout.)

Click Amazon: See Today’s Holiday Deals!

KAMR – Amarillo, TX – NBC

KARD – Monroe-El Dorado, LA – FOX

KARK – Little Rock-Pine Bluff, AR – NBC

KARZ – Little Rock-Pine Bluff, AR – MY

KDVR – Denver, CO – FOX

Click Amazon: See Today’s Holiday Deals!

KGCW – Davenport-R.Island-Moline, IL – CW

KGPE – Fresno-Visalia, CA – CBS

KIAH – Houston, TX – CW

KOIN – Portland, OR/WA – CBS

KRCW – Portland, OR/WA – CW

KRON – San Francisco-Oak-San Jose, CA – MY

KRQE/KREZ – Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM – CBS & FOX

KSEE – Fresno-Visalia, CA – NBC

KSHV – Shreveport, LA – MY

KTAL – Shreveport, LA – NBC

KTSM – El Paso (Las Cruces), NM – NBC

KTVX – Salt Lake City, UT – ABC

KTXL – Sacramnto-Stkton-Modesto, CA – FOX

KUCW – Salt Lake City, UT – CW

KWGN – Denver, CO – CW

KXRM – Colorado Springs-Pueblo, CO – FOX

KXTU – Colorado Springs-Pueblo, CO – CW

WANE – Ft. Wayne, IN – CBS

WATE – Knoxville, TN – ABC

WBOY – Clarksburg-Weston, WV – ABC & NBC

WBRE – Wilkes Barre-Scranton, PA – NBC

WCBD – Charleston, SC – NBC

WCIA – Champaign & Sprngfld-Decatur, IL – CBS

WCIX – Champaign & Sprngfld-Decatur, IL – MY

WCTX – Hartford & New Haven, CT – MY

Click Amazon: See Today’s Holiday Deals!

WDAF – Kansas City, KS/MO – FOX

WDCW – Washington DC (Hagrstwn), MD/VA – CW

WDHN – Dothan, AL – ABC

WDTN – Dayton, OH – NBC

WDVM – Washington DC (Hagrstwn), MD/VA – IND

WEHT – Evansville, IN/KY – ABC

WFFF – Burlington-Plattsburgh, NH/VT – FOX

WFLA – Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota), FL – NBC

WFNA – Mobile-Pensacola (Ft Walt), AL – CW

WFRV – Green Bay-Appleton, WI – CBS

WFXR – Roanoke-Lynchburg, VA – FOX

WGHP – Greensboro-H.Point-W.Salem, NC – FOX

WGN – Chicago, IL – IND

WGNO – New Orleans, LA – ABC

WHBF – Davenport-R.Island-Moline, IL – CBS

WHDF – Huntsville-Decatur (Flor), AL – CW

WHLT – Hattiesburg-Laurel, MS – CBS

WHNT – Huntsville-Decatur (Flor), AL – CBS

WHTM – Harrisburg-Lncstr-Leb-York, PA – ABC

WIAT – Birmingham (Ann Tusc), AL – CBS

WIVB – Buffalo, PA – CBS

WJBF – Augusta, GA – ABC

WJET – Erie, PA – ABC

WJHL – Tri-Cities, TN/VA – ABC & CBS

WJTV – Jackson, MS – CBS

WKBN – Youngstown, OH – CBS

WKRG – Mobile-Pensacola (Ft Walt), AL – CBS

WKRN – Nashville, KY/TN – ABC

WLNS – Lansing, MI – CBS

WMBB – Panama City, FL – ABC

WMBD – Peoria-Bloomington, IL – CBS

WNCN – Raleigh-Durham (Fayetvlle), VA – CBS

WNLO – Buffalo, PA – C

WNOL – New Orleans, LA – CW

WOOD – Grand Rapids-Kalmzoo-B.Crk, MI – NBC

Click Amazon: See Today’s Holiday Deals!

WOTV – Grand Rapids-Kalmzoo-B.Crk, MI – ABC

WOWK – Charleston-Huntington, WV – CBS

WPHL – Philadelphia, DE/NJ/PA – MY

WPRI – Providence-New Bedford, MA – CBS

WQRF – Rockford, IL – FOX

WRBL – Columbus, GA – CBS

WREG – Memphis, AR/MS/TN – CBS

WRIC – Richmond-Petersburg, VA – ABC

WSAV – Savannah, GA/SC – NBC

WSPA – Greenvll-Spart-Ashevll-And, GA/SC – CBS

WTAJ – Johnstown-Altoona, PA – CBS

WTEN – Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY – ABC

WTNH – Hartford & New Haven, CT – ABC

WTRF – Wheeling-Steubenville, OH/WV – ABC & CBS

WTTA – Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota), FL – MY

WTTV – Indianapolis, IN – CBS

WTWO – Terre Haute, IN – NBC

WVNS – Bluefield-Beckley-Oak Hill, WV – CBS & FOX

WWCW – Roanoke-Lynchburg, VA – CW

WWLP – Springfield-Holyoke, MA – NBC

WXIN – Indianapolis, IN – FOX

WXSP – Grand Rapids-Kalmzoo-B.Crk, MI – MY

WYCW – Greenvll-Spart-Ashevll-And, GA/SC – CW

WYFX – Youngstown, OH – FOX

WPIX – New York, NY – CW (no longer available as of December 3, 2022)

Marco, as you can see, there are no Miami-based local stations on the list. Hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook