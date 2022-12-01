Peacock, the NBC owned streaming service, today added 43 new movie titles to its lineup.

The new films include Speed, the sensational 1994 drama starring Keanu Reeves as a LA cop who must save a busload of people from a bomb planted by a deliciously evil Dennis Hopper. Sandra Bullock plays a passenger who hesitantly takes the wheel (and Keanu’s heart) when the bus driver is shot. Pop quiz, hotshot. Are you going to watch it? You should.

Other new Peacock films we love:

* O Brother, Where Art Thou, the 2000 comedy from the Coen Bros. which stars George Clooney as a chain gang prisoner in the Great Depression who scams his way free to set off on a Homeric journey for freedom. As you can guess, the film is overflowing with Coenesque quirks and playful banter. Fun film.

* Kill Bill, Volume 1 and 2. Quentin Tarantino’s ode to the great martial arts films of the 1970s. Uma Thurman stars as a betrayed assassin who seeks revenge on the crew who tried to kill her.

* Out of Sight, the 1998 comedy/drama from director Steven Soderbergh which stars Clooney as a bank robber who’s tracked (and, uh, pursued) by a federal agent played wonderfully by Jennifer Lopez. The great cast also includes Michael Keaton, Albert Brooks, Don Cheadle, Ving Rhames, Nancy Allen, Samuel L. Jackson…and too many more wonderful folks to name here. Watch this movie. It’s classic Soderbergh.

Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Peacock:

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

Deja Vu (2006)

Everest (2015)

Green Lantern (2011)

O Brother, Where Art Thou (2000)



Spy Game (2001)

True Lies (1994)

Unbreakable (2000)



xXx (2002)

xXx: State of the Union (2005)

Cry Freedom (1987)

First Cow (2019)

Mo’ Better Blues (1990)



Mo’ Money (1992)

Out of Sight (1998)

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003)

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004)

Safe House (2012)



Speed (1994)

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009)

Annie (1982)

The Goonies (1985)

The Peanuts Movie (2015)

The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012)

Puss in Boots (2011)

The Smurfs (2011)

The Smurfs 2 (2013)

Space Jam (1996) Just Go With It (2011)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

Miss Congeniality (2000)

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed & Fabulous (2005)

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)



Night at the Museum (2006)

Pretty Woman (1990)

Sisters (2015)

12 Dates of Christmas (2011)

The Happy Elf (2005)



The Mistle-Tones (2012)

Mixed Nuts (1994)

Sweet Navidad (2021)

