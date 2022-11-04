TV Answer Man, any tips on how to watch game six of the World Series on Friday night for free? We don’t have a cable subscription these days but we would like to watch the game at our home after watching the (Thursday night) game at a neighbor’s house. — Cheryl, The Woodlands, Texas.

Cheryl, the Philadelphia Phillies play the Houston Astros tonight at 8 p.m. ET in game six of the 2022 World Series. The game, which will be broadcast by Fox, could be the deciding one after the Astros won a thriller last night, 3-2. Houston is now up three games to two in the best-of-seven series.

So, how can you watch the game without paying a dime, you ask?

There are two ways:

1. Use an antenna.

An indoor or outdoor antenna can pick up the local Fox network affiliate signal in most areas, although not all as we note in our story on whether antennas are a good idea for cord-cutters. If you don’t already own an antenna, you can get one for as little as $20. But that’s not free, is it? So let’s move on to method number two for watching the game for free:

2. Get a free trial from a live streaming service.

YouTube TV is now offering a two-week free trial for its $64.99 base service which includes the Fox affiliate in most markets. If you already own a streaming device, or a Smart TV with the YouTube TV app, and have a decent Internet plan, this is your best bet to watch the game for free. Just be sure to cancel your membership prior to the end of the two weeks if you don’t want to be billed for the first month. (Of course, you can continue your subscription if you wind up liking YouTube TV.)

You can check here to see if the Fox affiliate in your area would be in your YouTube TV lineup. As an alternative, FuboTV has a seven-day free trial and you can check its list of Fox affiliates here. DIRECTV Stream has a five-day free trial and you can check whether Fox is available in your market here.

Cheryl, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

