Hulu next month (November 2022) plans to add 170 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand service, including seven Hulu originals, seven films in one of Hollywood’s most grisly genres, and sex, and sex, and more sex.

The new titles will include God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty, a Hulu original documentary about the ‘pool boy’ who began an affair with the wife of a religious leader (Jerry Falwell, Jr.) only to find himself in way over his head, so to speak; and Welcome to Chippendales, a Hulu original dramatic miniseries based on the life of an Indian immigrant who founded a male stripper empire only to find himself exposed to the criminal life.

Also notable in November, as if the first two selections were not provocative enough for you, seven Saw movies featuring evil unseen creepsters terrorizing unsuspecting captives in barren rooms; and Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne, a Hulu original documentary featuring the sexually adventurous model and actress searching for new ways to become even more sexual and adventurous.

(What are they serving at Hulu headquarters these days?)

Here is the complete list of new titles coming to Hulu in November 2022:

Released November 1

God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty (2022) – Hulu Original

America’s Next Top Model: Complete Season 23

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Complete Seasons 11 & 12

Girl Code: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

My Super Sweet 16: Complete Season 4 & 6

Naruto Shippuden: Season 1, Episodes 366-377 (DUBBED)

Punk’d: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

True Life: Complete Seasons 11 & 12

Undercover Boss: Complete Season 7 & 11

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 1C

12 Dates Of Christmas (2011)

28 Weeks Later (2007)

8 Mile (2002)

A Merry Friggin’ Christmas (2014)

Adaptation. (2002)

Along Came Polly (2004)

Aquamarine (2006)

Baby Boy (2001)

Battle of the Year (2013)

Black Christmas (2006)

The Call (2013)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Carpool (1996)

Cast Away

Catering Christmas (2022)

Christmas on the Farm (2021)

City of Angels (1998)

Dawn Of The Dead (2004)

Deck the Halls (2011)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Goodbye Lover (1999)

Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas (2013)

Hall Pass (2011)

Horses of McBride (2012)

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

I Am Number Four (2011)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

It’s Christmas Carol! (2012)

The Jane Austen Book Club (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Kollek (1995)

The Last Song (2010)

Legends Of The Fall (1994)

The Magic Crystal (2011)

Mama (2013)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Mas Negro Que La Noche (2014)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Mom and Dad (2017)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2010)

My Bloody Valentine (2009)

My Scientology Movie (2015)

Nativity 3: Dude Where’s My Donkey?! (2014)

Nativity Rocks! (2018)

The Net (1995)

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)

Night Of The Living Dead (1990)

Norman (2017)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Notting Hill (1999)

The Nutcracker (1993)

Oblivion (2013)

Office Space (1999)

Once Upon A Time In Mexico (2003)

Open Season 3 (2011)

The Patriot (2000)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

Perks Of Being A Wall Flower (2012)

Poetic Justice (1993)

Punch-Drunk Love (2002)

The Raven (2012)

Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)

Santa Who? (2000)

Say Anything (1989)

Second Best (1994)

Secret Window (2004)

The Sessions (2012)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Shaun Of The Dead (2004)

Silent Hill (2006)

Snakes On A Plane (2006)

Snowglobe (2007)

Sommersby (1993)

Spanglish (2004)

Still Alice (2015)

Stir Crazy (1980)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

Talk To Her (2002)

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)

Terminator Salvation (2009)

This Means War (2010)

The Three Stooges (2011)

Tootsie (1982)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Underworld (2003)

Underworld Evolution (2006)

Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)

Underworld Awakening (2012)

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008)

Released November 2

Saw (2004)

Saw 2 (2005)

Saw 3 (2006)

Saw 4 (2007)

Saw 5 (2008)

Saw 6 (2009)

Saw 3D (2010)

Released November 3

Dreaming Walls (2022)

Released November 4

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Series Premiere (DUBBED)

All I Want For Christmas (2022)

Christmas Child (2004)

Christmas on Repeat (2022)

Funny Thing About Love (2021)

Good Neighbor (2022)

Menorah In The Middle (2022)

My Christmas Fiancé (2022)

Noelle (2007)

Passion of the Christ (2004)

Santa Games (2022)

Saving Christmas (2014)

Released November 7

Nektronic (2018)

Released November 8

War Dogs (2016)

Released November 9

All Rise: Season 3A

Released November 10

Warm Bodies (2013)

Released November 11

Code Name Banshee (2022)

First Love (2022)

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Pil’s Adventure (2021)

Released November 13

A Merry Christmas Wish (2022)

Catch the Fair One (2021)

Released November 15

10.0 Earthquake (2014)

12 Pups of Christmas (2018)

2:22 (2017)

A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019)

Christmas Crush (2019)

Christmas Perfection (2018)

Every Other Holiday (2018)

Georgia Rule (2007)

Ghost Team: Unrated (2016)

Mistletoe & Menorahs (2021)

The Dinner (2017)

Released November 16

Where is Private Dulaney?: Complete Limited Series – Hulu Original

Johnny English Strikes Again (2018)

Released November 17

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 4 – Hulu Original

FX’s Fleishman is in Trouble: Series Premiere

Country Chrstmas Album (2018)

My Old School (2022)

The Spruces and the Pines (2017)

Released November 18

An En Vogue Christmas (2014)

The Forgiven (2022)

Merry Kissmas (2015)

Released November 20

Dual (2022)

Released November 21

Death in the Dorms: Complete Limited Series – Hulu Original

Released November 22

Welcome to Chippendales: Two-Episode Series Premiere – Hulu Original

Released November 24

A Christmas Winter Song (2021)

A Unicorn for Christmas (2021)

Merry Kiss Cam (2022)

Released November 25

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 5 – Hulu Original

A Snow White Christmas (2018)

Four Cousins and a Christmas (2021)

The Immaculate Room (2022)

Wrong Place (2022)

Released November 26

A Banquet (2021)

Alone Together (2022)

How to Please a Woman (2022)

Released November 29

Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne: Complete Season 1 – Hulu Original

Christmas at the Drive-In (2022)

