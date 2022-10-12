TV Answer Man, I was happy to see that FuboTV has added Altitude so I can watch the Nuggets games because Comcast doesn’t carry them. Do you know if they will have the games in 4K. Altitude does games in 4K. — Mickey, Lakewood, Colorado.

Mickey, you’re right. FuboTV, the live streaming service, has just added Altitude Sports which has the regional TV rights to the NBA’s Denver Nuggets and the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche. The addition comes at the right time with both the 2022-23 NBA and NHL seasons starting this month. And as you note, it’s not easy to find Altitude Sports in your market because neither Comcast nor Dish carry it.

Now, FuboTV is one of two live streaming services that offer 4K programming. (YouTube TV is the other.) And Altitude does offer 4K broadcasts of both the Nuggets and Avalanche home games. (DIRECTV has been carrying the 4K feeds.)

So will FuboTV provide the Altitude-produced games in 4K? We asked a FuboTV spokesperson who told us the answer is no, at least for now. That could change so the TV Answer Man will keep his eyes open and report back if it does.

By the way, while FuboTV doesn’t carry as many regional sports networks as DIRECTV Stream, the service does carry more than some of its other live streaming rivals. The list of FuboTV RSNs now includes:

Altitude Sports

AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Marquee Sports Network

MSG and MSG+

NBC Sports Bay Area

NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports California

NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Washington

NESN

Root Sports Northwest

SNY — SportsNet New York

