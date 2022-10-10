TV Answer Man, I’m a big hockey fan and I heard about a new streaming service called NHL Power Play. Do you know what it is and how much it will cost? – Yvonne, Portland, Oregon.

Yvonne, the 2022-23 NHL season in the United States will drop puck tomorrow night (October 11) with two games (Rangers-Lightning at 7:30 p.m. ET, Kings-Golden Knights at 10 p.m. ET) on ESPN. (The season began in Prague last week with the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators playing two games.)

I’ve received a handful of e-mails from readers asking how to subscribe to the new NHL Power Play package and whether they need to continue subscribing to ESPN+ if they do. (ESPN+ last year took over the NHL.TV plan of out-of-market games.)

I can understand the confusion, but the NHL Power Play is simply ESPN’s new branding for the same package of 1,050 out-of-market games, which is included as part of an ESPN+ subscription. (The cost of an ESPN+ subscription is $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year.)

If you have ESPN+, you don’t need to do anything differently. If you don’t have ESPN+, you can subscribe to get the Power Play games and everything else on the streaming service, including 53 national NHL games that will only be available on ESPN+. (They will not be on regional sports networks.)

ESPN+ says the NHL Power Play this year will include the choice of two separate live streams for the out-of-market games with either the home team or away team broadcast as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT will also be available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+.

To make it easier for subscribers to find Power Play games and features, ESPN+ will post a Power Play graphic across ESPN platforms, including the NHL schedule and score pages on ESPN.com and a dedicated section of NHL Power Play games in the ESPN app.

Yvonne, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

