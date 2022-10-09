TV Answer Man, I’ve been thinking about getting NFL Plus because I travel a lot and it could be a good way to watch games while on the road. Do you know if they have the Thursday Night Football games as well as Sunday games? And what are some of the perks in the plans? — Kevin, Cleveland.

Kevin, NFL Plus, the league’s mobile streaming service, has two plans.

The $4.99 a month plan provides:

* Live out-of-market pre-season games across all devices.

* Live regular season or postseason games on your phone or tablet. (Not available on a TV-based app.)

* Live primetime regular season or postseason games on your phone or tablet.

* Live game audio (home, away and national broadcasts) of every game.

* NFL library of on-demand programming.

The regular season games consist of national games and regional games that are available in your local TV market. You can also watch playoff games and the Super Bowl on NFL Plus.

The $9.99 a month plan provides the benefits in the $4.99 plan plus:

* Full game replays (ad-free)

* Condensed game replays across all devices. (ad-free.)

* Coaches film (ad free)

The national games in either the $4.99 or $9.99 plan include games broadcast on CBS and Fox that air on a local channel, NFL Network games, NBC’s Sunday Night Football, ESPN’s Monday Night Football and, yes, Amazon’s Thursday Night Football. (NFL Network games are limited in availability to mobile phones streaming over wireless networks only.)

So if you don’t want to get an Amazon Prime sub, or a 30-day free trial to Prime, or a free Twitch account, you can watch Thursday Night Football with NFL Plus.

Also note that NFL Plus has a seven-day free trial.

Kevin, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

